My wish list for this device.. Stereo well balanced speakers. I didn't know that about the uniscoc SoC. I'll definitely be interested in what the reviews will be like. Budget Nokia phones definitely don't get enough credit for their updates. Idk what its like for places that have Xiaomi and Realme, but here in the States, a lot of budget phones don't get ANY updates, much less 2. And if this was Motorola does one OS update and 2 years of security but they have released many phones on an oudated OS and called the updgrade to the current version right now and call that their one promised upgrade... And Samsung would promise even more updates and charge $100 more for it! If Nokia can make sure the thing runs smooth I think if could actually very decent offering.

