iQOO 9 series will launch with 4,700 mAh battery and 120W charging outside China

IQOO has already launched the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro in China and now it’s time for the phones to head to the Indian market. In India, the phones were touted to be tweaked versions but so far, rumors only revealed two models in the series. Now, however, the Youtuber Technical Guruji reveals that there will be three models in the iQOO 9 series for India — iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro. The specifications and pricing details have also been revealed.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO