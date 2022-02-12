ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

iQOO 9 series will launch with 4,700 mAh battery and 120W charging outside China

gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Alpha8900, 21 hours agoXiaomi will release...

www.gsmarena.com

gizmochina.com

iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro to launch in India this month; specs and pricing revealed

IQOO has already launched the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro in China and now it’s time for the phones to head to the Indian market. In India, the phones were touted to be tweaked versions but so far, rumors only revealed two models in the series. Now, however, the Youtuber Technical Guruji reveals that there will be three models in the iQOO 9 series for India — iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9, and iQOO 9 Pro. The specifications and pricing details have also been revealed.
gizmochina.com

iQOO 9 series India launch date is finally out

After teasing for days, iQOO has finally revealed the launch date for the iQOO 9 series in India. The latest premium smartphone lineup from the brand will make its way to the county two weeks from now. Let’s check out the exact launch date and the expected phones. The...
gsmarena.com

TCL 305 debuts with Helio A22 and 5,000 mAh battery

Imagine that a father buys a phone for his child and he asks the seller "which is a good low end phone or What's good phone for first smartphone user?" and the seller immediately gave this and his father bought it. (Seller logic: oh yes this is low end phone because its android go and Helio A22)
TechRadar

Redmi K50 series confirmed to launch in China in February

The Redmi K50 series has been in the news for some time. The lineup is expected to offer flagship-level specifications at an affordable price point, however, we weren’t sure when the phones were launching. While we had reported it earlier as well, the President of Xiaomi Group China and...
gizmochina.com

ASUS Tianxuan 3 series gaming laptops all set to launch in China on February 11

ASUS has officially teased its new lineup of laptops, confirming that the Tianxuan 3 series gaming laptops will be officially announced on 11th February in China. Further, the company has also revealed that the popular virtual group A-SOUL will serve as the ASUS Tianxuan series’ brand ambassador. The group consists of five idols — Ava, Bella, Carol, Diana, and Eileen.
gizmochina.com

iQOO 9 series India launch date, variants, color options, and sale date tipped

It was recently confirmed by iQOO that it will be launching three smartphones namely, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE soon in India. iQOO India is expected to soon confirm the launch date of the iQOO 9 lineup. A fresh leak by PassionateGeekz has leaked the launch date, variants, color options, and sale date of the iQOO 9 lineup for India.
gsmarena.com

vivo iQOO 9 global launch date set for February 23

The iQOO 9 series is expected to grace global markets soon, and we get a specific date to mark on our calendars. The vivo brand is bringing the BMW M Motorsport-branded flagships two weeks from now, on February 23. The line-up is dubbed “India’s most advanced flagship” on Amazon, but...
gizmochina.com

iQOO 9 SE confirmed, iQOO 9 series Amazon page goes live in India

Yesterday (February 3, 2022), news broke that iQOO will be launching its iQOO 9 series smartphones in India this month. The report also stated that the brand will be launching a new device in the iQOO 9 series with the Indian launch dubbed the iQOO 9 SE. And now, it has officially been confirmed by the brand.
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S hit India

Xiaomi formally introduced the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S to the Indian market today. Sales will begin on Friday. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S share the same body with a 6.43” AMOLED and Full HD+ resolution, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The main difference between the two is the chipset - the Redmi Note 11 runs on Snapdragon 680, while the 11S comes with a Helio G96. Also, the main camera has a 50MP sensor on the Note 11 and 108MP imager on the 11S.
Cosmos

The charge towards better batteries

Batteries are central to the growing renewable-energy industry, but the most efficient commercial batteries often rely on precious metals, which can cause varying levels of harm to the environment. While a few large, safer batteries have made it to market, there’s still plenty of research required to make better batteries.
gsmarena.com

India bans 54 more Chinese apps from Google Play

Geek-a-contra, 16 minutes agochinese snowden? that "sno den" would be executed before was born. but you can wait.... :)Snowden's information on America spying the entire world is available to look up, my man. However, both of us are waiting for a Chinese Snowden to reveal that China is spying on us. Until then, you're...not correct.
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
gsmarena.com

Samsung discontinues Galaxy S21 Ultra, sales already stop in some markets

Samsung is starting to phase out the Galaxy S21 Ultra in anticipation of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that's coming on February 9. Samsung is no longer selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra on its official websites in France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others. However, you can still buy the Galaxy S21 or the S21+, alongside the new S21 FE.
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
