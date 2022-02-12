iQOO 9 series will launch with 4,700 mAh battery and 120W charging outside China

Xiaomi formally introduced the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S to the Indian market today. Sales will begin on Friday. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S share the same body with a 6.43” AMOLED and Full HD+ resolution, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The main difference between the two is the chipset - the Redmi Note 11 runs on Snapdragon 680, while the 11S comes with a Helio G96. Also, the main camera has a 50MP sensor on the Note 11 and 108MP imager on the 11S.
Comments / 0