ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Join Us for a Special Champions’ Cast Episode 200 Stream!

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Champions’ Cast has finally reached a highly anticipated milestone. 200 episodes! We thought we’d have a little fun celebrating the episode by resurrecting the Champions’ Cast Twitch channel and playing a bit of...

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
zeldadungeon.net

Our Favorite and Least-Favorite Reoccurring Elements in Zelda; The Champions’ Cast Episode 197

You know those things that happen during the course of a Zelda game that just make you smile? Well we’re diving deep into those moments in our show today to discuss what our favorite (and least favorite!) Zelda tropes and reoccurring elements are! Everything from Link beginning the game asleep to the Dead Man’s Volley to companions to trading sequences, all the way to box art, reusing old bosses and more! Come strap in and let us know what your favorites are!
ARTS
zeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: The Era Without A Hero – Part 50

The air inside the Earth Temple was heavy and musty. A chill clung to the walls and every sound seemed to echo for eternity. The first chamber had a lower level that was filled with some purple haze that had a noxious odor. Thankfully, a bridge provided the group with a way to traverse the fog. Carrying Laruto on her stretcher, they carefully crossed the expanse and entered the next room.
MUSIC
WUSA

'This Is Us' Cast and Creator Tease Final Episodes: 'It's Going to Deliver'

As the end nears for This Is Us, the reality of saying goodbye is starting to finally hit the cast. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas were joined virtually by creator/showrunner Dan Fogelman on Friday morning for a panel celebrating NBC's award-winning family drama's six-season run and to tease the last remaining episodes, including the series' swan song.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Tenchim Joins Cast of Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film

The staff of Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP's xxxHOLiC manga announced on Friday that the film has cast model and actress Tenchim (pictured below). Tenchim will play a customer at Yuuko's shop who wants her wish granted, and who will have a scene where she embraces protagonist Kimihiro Watanuki.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Omega Metroid Podcast#Champions
Primetimer

Original The Flash cast member Rick Cosnett is returning for a multi-episode arc

Cosnett, whose CCPD Detective Eddie Thawne was killed off in the Season 1 finale, will return for at least three episodes in an unconventional way. “Rick’s been such a fantastic part of our Flash family since S1. And we have been looking for ways to bring him back to the show ever since,” The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to do so now in Season 8. And Rick has been fantastic in bringing an exciting new side to his portrayal of Eddie Thawne that honors the character’s past but also takes it somewhere unexpected.” Cosnett hinted about his return on Instagram last October.
TV SERIES
NME

Silk Sonic are joining ‘Fortnite’ with a special radio station

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, are coming to Fortnite as part of the Icon Series. Epic Games and Atlantic Records announced the new Icon Series launch in a press release. Players will be able to purchase new in-game outfits and listen to tracks from Silk Sonic on a new in-game radio station.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

2-Episode Moriarty the Patriot Original Video Anime Reveals Guest Cast

Anime-original episode screens early on March 5, ships on home video on April 27. Kenji Hamada will play Baron George Cubid, a painter whose painting with a lily motif is very popular. He is also an enthusiastic philanthropist. Additional guest cast members include Hirofumi Nojima and Atsumi Tanezaki. The first...
COMICS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Transplant’ Season 2 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot and Cast

The popular medical drama Transplant will return to NBC’s primetime lineup on March 6, 2022 with season two episode one. Season two episodes will air on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT. Hamza Haq returns to lead the cast as Bashir “Bash” Hamed. John Hannah plays Dr. Jed Bishop, Laurence Leboeuf...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Podcast
zeldadungeon.net

The Legend of Zelda’s Main Theme To Be Included in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, the latest installment in Bandai Namco’s long-running rhythm series, was shown off during the latest Nintendo Direct. This new rhythm title will include music from various different video games, like “Megolovania” from Undertale and, perhaps most excitingly, an orchestral version of The Legend of Zelda‘s “Main Theme”!
VIDEO GAMES
toughpigs.com

Hubba-Wha?! Episode #8 – The Contest of Champions

What a long, strange road it’s been, but we’ve reached the finale of the first season of Hubba-Wha?!, America’s favorite Muppet quiz show. In this episode, Evan G. challenges longtime ToughPigs editors Joe Hennes and Ryan Roe to a grab bag of nigh-impossible Muppet mayhem. Can these Muppet experts handle questions about Around the Corner, Detective Monk, and maybe even Mr. Poodlepants? If anyone can, it’s Ryan and Joe, but the odds might not be in their favor. Play along with us at home and let us know how you do… and let us know your thoughts on this first season!
TV SERIES
zeldadungeon.net

Tier Force Heroes Contemplate Zelda’s Cutest NPC Couples

The crew at Zelda Dungeon are back with new content that is perfect for Valentine’s Day! In this love themed episode of Tier Force Heroes, Gooey Fame, Corey Richmond, and Skull Kid Nico discuss the cutest NPC couples in the Zelda series. NPC stands for non-player character, so you will not see Link and Zelda in this vide, but the episode does highlight many of the interesting couples that can be seen across the Zelda series.
VIDEO GAMES
seattlepi.com

The A to Z of Free Streaming: A VIP+ Special Report

Attention is usually given in much greater detail to subscription streaming services that generate high revenue streams that catch the attention of investors and analysts, even if EBITDA is much less owing to the high costs of creating original content in a hypercompetitive market. More from Variety. Free streaming, which...
TV & VIDEOS
zeldadungeon.net

Love Stories: A Look at the Heartfelt Connections in The Legend of Zelda

With Valentine’s Day (one of my favorite holidays) just around the corner, I have been fixated on the theme of love and how it runs so many of the fictional and real-life stories in the world. From watching rom-coms, to talking about my favorite romantic tropes, to contemplating the ultimate power of love that drives some of most favorite popular books (Harry Potter, Pride and Prejudice, etc.). It’s a given that love—all kinds of love, really—is what causes our spirits to soar, our eyes to weep, and our hearts to break when unraveling our favorite stories. The Legend of Zelda is no exception. The theme of love is often at the very heart and center of the adventures of Link and Zelda. In fact, these epic, whimsical and heartfelt quests have taught me a lot about what it really means to love. Here are a few examples.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Cuphead Show! – can I stream the new animated series?

How can you watch The Cuphead Show? The beloved run-and-gun videogame Cuphead is getting its own animated series, and we can’t wait to see the adorable little guy brought to life on the small screen. The titular character, aptly named Cuphead due to fact his… well, his head is a cup, you get the picture.
COMICS
NME

‘Lost Ark’ helps Asmongold beat Twitch viewer records

Lost Ark continues to be so popular that streamer Asmongold has broken his own viewer count records with the game. As first reported by Dexerto, Twitch streamer Asmongold returned to his main channel with sessions of Lost Ark. By doing so, he continues to regularly break his own viewer record. Returning on February 8 after the death of his mother caused him to take a break, the streamer achieved 285,000 viewers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Adds Important New Cast Member for Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero has added a very important person to the series' cast for Season 2! The first season of the series first hit a couple of years ago, but it was proven to be such a success with fans around the world that following the end of that debut run it was confirmed that the anime would be returning for not only a second season, but a third as well. But it's been quite a long wait for the second season, unfortunately, as it was previously bumped from its originally slated Fall 2021 release due to delays seen from the ongoing COVID pandemic.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Shaman King (2021) Episode 44 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

Shaman King (2021) Episode 43 has just come out, bringing a lot of action but also some confusion. Shaman King (2021) Episode 43 has just come out, bringing a lot of action but also some confusion to non-manga readers. But is Yoh going to become the next Shaman King? Every episode now is a step closer to the answer!
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 327: “Pow! Right in the kisser!”

What’s happening, everyone? Are you all ready for the return of the Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest? I do apologize for having to skip the contest last week; I had quite a bit going on that kept me away from the computer. But all is well! The contest is back, and, by popular demand, we’ve got a screenshot of Link and Ganon from the iconic showdown in Ocarina of Time.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Would You Play a Multiplayer Side-Scroller Zelda Game?

My introduction to Castle Crashers was during summer vacation when I was in middle school. I played it with my brother and vividly recall the crude humor, fun gameplay, epic title theme, and collectible companions. I don’t remember if we ended up beating it, but my strongest memories are all associated with the experience of playing it with someone else and the sheer fun and insanity that followed. I revisited the game again recently on the Nintendo Switch, and while it was still as colorful and hilarious as I remember it being, it wasn’t quite as fun without a friend to play it with. But I enjoyed the side-scrolling multiplayer quality of it, and it got me thinking: what if the Zelda series introduced a multiplayer side-scroller?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is the Best “Challenge Mode” in the Zelda Series?

With the exception of the franchise’s earliest entries, I think most would agree that The Legend of Zelda is not a particularly difficult series of games. Especially after the advent of 3D, the Zelda series has tended to focus on exploration rather than skill-based combat. This has (mostly) been the right choice for the franchise, allowing the games to become accessible to a wider array of players who can exercise greater control over their adventures and optimize their experiences. However, some Zelda fans have craved a greater challenge and Nintendo has answered their request in a variety of ways. What is your favorite challenge mode in the Zelda series?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy