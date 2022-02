Last week we began in the Old Testament an investigation of what the Bible teaches about creation. This week we will study what the New Testament says. Hebrews chapter 11 is known as the “faith chapter.” It recounts great acts of faith throughout the Bible. The chapter starts with the definition of faith then immediately challenges us to have faith that God spoke creation into existence. “By faith we understand that the universe was created by the word of God, so that what is seen was not made out of things that are visible” (Hebrews 11:3). Remember, science has no explanation for “something” can come from “nothing.”

