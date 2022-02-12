ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Week That Was: All of Lawfare in One Post

By Katherine Pompilio
lawfareblog.com
 2 days ago

Jen Patja Howell shared an episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which Benjamin Wittes sat down with Andy McCabe and Yasmin Cader and discussed the FBI’s investigation into the recent bomb threats at historically black colleges and universities:. Raquel Leslie and Brian Liu discussed the America COMPETES Act...

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
lawfareblog.com

The Week That Will Be

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.: The Atlantic Council will host the UC San Diego conference on digital currency in China and the Asia Pacific. The event will feature a keynote discussion on the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia with Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of China, and will be followed by an expert panel discussion. The panel will feature Caroline Freund, dean of the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy; Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center; Victor Shih, Ho Miu Lam chair in China and Pacific Relations at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy; Jeremy Allaire, chairman and CEO at Circle; He Yifan, CEO at Red Date Technology; and Siddharth Tiwari, chief representative of the BIS Office for Asia and the Pacific. The panel will be moderated by Olga Kharif, technology reporter at Bloomberg News.
FOREIGN POLICY
lawfareblog.com

Lawfare Live: Current Round of China Legislation.

Join Editor In Chief Bejamin Wittes this Friday at Noon for a live taping of The Lawfare Podcast, with guests Susan A. Thornton and Jordan Schneider to talk the latest legislation regarding China. Susan A. Thornton is a retired senior U.S. diplomat with almost three decades of experience with the...
FOREIGN POLICY
lawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Congress Moves on China

The House of Representatives last week passed the COMPETES Act, its counterpart to a Senate bill last year on competitiveness with China. What's in the bill? What would it do? How similar is it to the Senate bill? And how close are we to a major piece of China legislation?
FOREIGN POLICY
lawfareblog.com

Lawfare Live: Benjamin Wittes Q&A

Join us next Friday at NOON EST, to chat with Lawfare Editor in Chief Ben Wittes about his and Senior Editor Quinta Jurecic’s upcoming article about the statute of limitations expiring on the obstruction offenses in the Mueller Report. You can attend the event yourself and participate by asking...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Wittes
Person
Xi Jinping
lawfareblog.com

Rational Security 2.0: The ‘Hockey With Guns’ Edition

This week, Alan, Quinta and Scott were joined by Canadian national security expert, Stephanie Carvin! They talked through some of the week's biggest national security news, both in the U.S. and in our neighbor to the north, including:. “Assault on the Capital, Eh? Hold My Labatt Blue.” For the past...
POLITICS
lawfareblog.com

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

Click to subscribe to receive this directly to your inbox. Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that he is willing to continue negotiating Russia’s security demands in Eastern Europe, but also warned of full-scale war between Russia and the West, reports the New York Times. After a five-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron reported that the situation remains “extremely tense” and Putin said that the meeting could create “a foundation for our further steps.” Putin also reported that Russia is working on a new written response in its correspondence with NATO about security demands. He predicts that the dialogue between Russia and the West will likely continue despite NATO’s rejection of Moscow’s demands. Security analysts fear that Putin’s recent engagement in diplomacy is potentially a maneuver to buy time for Russia’s military to make final preparations for an invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
lawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Another ISIS Leader Killed

Last night, U.S. forces in Northern Syria killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi who until yesterday was the current leader of ISIS. It was an operation in which at least 13 people, including civilians, were killed, apparently when al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb that destroyed the building they were in. What are...
MILITARY
lawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: The Trucker Convoys and Domestic Unrest in Canada

Over the past few weeks, Canada has been living through its own insurrectionary moment, as a series of trucker convoys have used tractor trailer trucks to occupy much of downtown Ottawa, launch protests in other major Canadian cities, and block points of entry along the country's southern border with the United States. While nominally objecting to Canadian vaccination mandates, particularly as applied to truckers, the convoy movement has at times made even more ambitious demands, including the dissolution of the Trudeau government, and it has close ties to far right-wing nationalists and ethno-nationalist organizations, both in Canada and the United States. While the convoy movement began in Canada, there are signs that is beginning to spread, with similar efforts appearing in Australia and New Zealand and intelligence reports suggesting the same may soon happen in the United States.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lawfare Podcast#Fbi#Senate#Chinatalk#Chatter#Lawfare Live#Q A#The Mueller Report#The Kazakhstan Parliament
Washington Post

Is the U.S. on a path to civil war? This political scientist thinks so.

In “How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them,” Barbara F. Walter argues that the United States has not been a traditional democracy for a few years, and worse, that we are following a well-worn path to civil war. This conversation was recorded for Washington Post Live on Jan. 26.
POLITICS
lawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Universal Jurisdiction Cases

Last month, a court in Germany convicted a senior Assad government official for a crime against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for activities overseeing detention centers in Syria, where the government interrogated and tortured suspected antigovernment activists. The case was unique, not just for the profile of the defendant, but for the fact that the crime had no nexus to Germany. Instead, it's an example of what scholars call a universal jurisdiction case. In these cases, a country like Germany exercises criminal jurisdiction over certain crimes like war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. A collection of European countries, as well as Argentina, have incorporated provisions like this into their criminal code, and universal jurisdiction cases have served to bring justice for offenses committed in a range of conflicts across the world.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
China
Fox News

CNN's all-out war with Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has unwittingly become public enemy No. 1 in recent weeks, at least among some. Aging artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have fueled a boycott movement against Spotify while top Biden officials like White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have urged the streaming giant to do more to crack down on so-called COVID "misinformation."
CELEBRITIES
lawfareblog.com

Intern with Lawfare!

Lawfare is now accepting summer 2022 internship applications through the Brookings Institution. The internship will be conducted remotely. Apply here. Thinking about a career in public policy? Committed to improving the world we live in? Think Brookings - one of the most influential, most quoted and most trusted think tanks!
JOBS
mediaite.com

NEW POLL: Non-College White Women Only Ones Who Believe Biden ‘Did NOT Legitimately’ Beat Trump in 2020 Election

White women without a college degree are the only non-political subgroup that believes President Joe Biden did not legitimately beat former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy