The Week That Was: All of Lawfare in One Post

Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.: The Atlantic Council will host the UC San Diego conference on digital currency in China and the Asia Pacific. The event will feature a keynote discussion on the cutting edge applications of digital currencies in Asia with Mu Changchun of the People’s Bank of China, and will be followed by an expert panel discussion. The panel will feature Caroline Freund, dean of the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy; Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center; Victor Shih, Ho Miu Lam chair in China and Pacific Relations at the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy; Jeremy Allaire, chairman and CEO at Circle; He Yifan, CEO at Red Date Technology; and Siddharth Tiwari, chief representative of the BIS Office for Asia and the Pacific. The panel will be moderated by Olga Kharif, technology reporter at Bloomberg News.
