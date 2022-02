Slash and company - aka Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators - went to Nashville to record their fourth album. But don't expect to hear much in the way of Sturm und Twang on 4. Rather, the caper the group pulled off with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb in Music City's historic RCA Studio A is all about attitude and sonics. By mutual agreement, the group recorded the 10-track set together and mostly live off the floor rather than the piecemeal, mannered methods of its predecessors, at least until COVD cases dictated otherwise.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO