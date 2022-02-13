Weekly Forex Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar initially trying to rally last week, but later on we started to see a lot of selling pressure as there are concerns about whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to tighten too quickly, or if there are going to be major geopolitical issues due to the...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Reaches Down Again

Ethereum fell on Friday to reach down towards the $3000 level. This is an area that is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and should attract a certain amount of attention. That being said, if we break down below this level then we have much further downside ahead of us. Breaking down below the $3000 level almost certainly opens up the possibility of a move towards the $2750 level, maybe even the $2500 level after that.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Index Finishes Week on Right Foot

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back just a bit on Friday, but then turned around as the $90 level seems to be offering support yet again. This is a market in which you continue to buy on dips, but I also would point out the fact that the volatility is going to be a major issue going forward. This is not so much due to the oil market itself, but rather the fact that the Federal Reserve is discussing tightening rather rapidly, as inflation concerns continue to be a major problem.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Take Off on Russian Invasion Fears

Gold markets exploded to the upside on Friday as late-day rumors have hit the markets of Vladimir Putin already deciding to invade Ukraine. This has rattled everyone and the fact that it is essentially just New York trading should cause quite a bit of noise. The size of the candlestick is very impressive but at the end of the day we could see a complete turnaround to fall apart if the rumors end up being false.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bears Eye Moves Below 1.1300

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1280. Add a stop-loss at 1.1398. Set a buy-stop at 1.1370 and a take-profit at 1.1440. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair declined sharply on Friday as investors continued to worry about the ongoing tensions between Western countries and Russia. It is trading at 1.1347, which is about 1.30% below the highest level last week.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Stabilizes But Downward Pressure Persists

Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 40,000. Add a stop-loss at 44,000. Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 44,000. Add a stop-loss at 40,000. The BTC/USD stabilized during the weekend as concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine eased. The pair is trading at 42,352, which is about 7.53% below last week’s high. Other cryptocurrency prices also held steady, with the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies being at about $2 trillion.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Shows Even More Negativity

The German DAX Index gapped lower to kick off the day on Friday, turned around to fill that gap, and then fell apart. By doing so, it shows that there is a lot of negativity out there, and we may very well go looking towards the €15,000 level underneath. That is an area that has been supportive for a while so it certainly would make sense to see support and/or buyers in that general vicinity.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Breaks Through Support Level

The euro broke through the psychologically and minor structural support level at the 1.14 handle on Friday. A lot of this will be due to the fact that the Federal Reserve is almost certainly tightening much more aggressively than the ECB is, as the ECB is just now starting to acknowledge the existence of inflation. Because of this, it does make sense that we would see this market drop, and it now looks as if we are in the midst of confirming a “double top.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Cautiously Optimistic of a Rebound

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7080. Set a sell-stop at 0.7115 and a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. The AUD/USD pair retreated slightly as investors continued worrying about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the rising global inflation. It is trading at 0.7130, which is about 1.65% below the highest level last week.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Another Volatile Sideways Session

The British pound went back and forth on Friday to form yet another sideways and relatively neutral candlestick. This does make sense considering that both central banks are rather hawkish at the moment, which is in drastic contrast to the other central banks around the world. The 200 day EMA sits just above, while the 50 day EMA sits just below. In other words, there are fundamental and technical reasons to think that this is an area where we would be very interested in trading.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Valid Rising Attempts

Despite the strength of the US dollar following the announcement of stronger than expected results of US inflation levels, the GBP/USD currency pair showed remarkable resilience after the data was announced. USD strength supported the markets expectations for the future of aggressive tightening of the US central bank policy this year. The US pair fell to the level of 1.3514, but quickly recovered to the resistance 1.3609 before closing last week's trading, stable around the 1.3560 level. This steadfastness returns as mentioned before that the sterling is still supported by the expectations of a strong interest rate hike by the Bank of England.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Wide Bearish Consolidation

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal may have produced a profitable short-term short trade from the bearish reversal that day at the resistance level identified at $1.3587. Trades must be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Important Trading Week

The USD/JPY bulls gained more momentum, especially after the announcement of stronger numbers than all expectations for US inflation. Therefore, the opportunity was better to move towards the resistance level of 116.34, the highest for the currency pair in years. Despite that, we recommended our valued customers sell the currency pair from resistance 116.30, as technical indicators reached overbought levels and amid profit-taking sales. The currency pair moved towards the 115.01 support level at the end of last week, before closing trading stable around the 115.43 level.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/TRY Forex Signal: Falls with Opening Trading

Today's recommendation on the lira against the dollar. - None of the buy or sell orders were activated on Thursday's recommendations. - Entering a long position with a pending order from 13.29 levels. - Place your stop-loss point below the 13.10 support levels. - Move the stop loss to the...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Suffers New Losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped down in its recent trading at the intraday levels, to record losses in its last sessions and for the second day in a row, by -1.43%. It then lost the index towards -503.53 points and settled at the end of trading at the level of 34,738.07, after its decline in Thursday’s trading. It reached -1.47% during last week's trading, and the index fell by -1.00%.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Overbought Levels

The price of gold moved strongly upwards, reaching the resistance level of 1865 dollars an ounce, starting from the level of 1821 dollars an ounce on Friday, and closed trading stable around the level of 1858 dollars. This is despite the results of the US inflation data that is stronger than all expectations and supports the expectations of raising US interest rates. As we mentioned many times before that the price of gold, despite the trend of global central banks towards tightening this year, the gold market has the opportunity to rise with the support of other factors, the most important of which are global geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks extend slump as Ukraine fears rise; yields edge lower, gold and oil extend gains

U.S. stocks extended losses Friday afternoon, while Treasury yields pulled back and gold and oil prices rose as White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that Russia was in position to mount an invasion of Ukraine "any day now." He said the U.S. wasn't saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision on Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 287 points, or 0.8%, at 34,945 after falling as low as 34,709. The S&P 500 was down 1.4% at 4,442 and the Nasdaq dropped 2.2% to 13,879. Traditional haven assets appeared to find some buying interest, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note falling around 5 basis points to 1.977% --- yields move opposite to price. Gold futures extended gains. Oil futures also added to gains, with the U.S. benchmark up 3.5% at $93.04 a barrel after trading as high as $94.66.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Goldman Lowers S&P 500 Forecast, Cuts Year-End Target To 4,900

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) strategists have lowered their S&P 500 forecast for this year. They have cut their year-end target for the S&P 500 benchmark index to 4,900 points, down from 5,100 points previously. According to Goldman, the 4,900 target implies full-year returns of just 4% for U.S....
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 526 points amid spike in treasury yields

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. markets tumbled on Thursday as treasury yields spiked after a key inflation report showed prices rising more quickly than anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526.47 points, or 1.47%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.81% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.1%.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Has Tough Trading Session

The S&P 500 has gotten hammered during the trading session on Thursday as the CPI numbers came out much hotter than anticipated. While the stock market selling off in that scenario should not be a huge surprise, what did surprise me is that we turn around and spiked right up in the air in a massive recovery. However, James Bullard, the St. Louis Federal Reserve Gov., stated later in the day that he wanted to see at least a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting. Furthermore, he even went to the point of suggesting that 100 basis points are needed between now and July.
STOCKS

