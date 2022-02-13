Weekly Forex Forecast

The price of gold moved strongly upwards, reaching the resistance level of 1865 dollars an ounce, starting from the level of 1821 dollars an ounce on Friday, and closed trading stable around the level of 1858 dollars. This is despite the results of the US inflation data that is stronger than all expectations and supports the expectations of raising US interest rates. As we mentioned many times before that the price of gold, despite the trend of global central banks towards tightening this year, the gold market has the opportunity to rise with the support of other factors, the most important of which are global geopolitical tensions.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO