Google Chat is yet another chat service by Google. Many of you are probably quite confused at this point, as Google had quite a few of these services, some of which are gone at this point. In this article, we’ll do our best to explain what is Google Chat, and provide you with some additional information about the service. This service was launched back in 2017, and it’s not as popular as some other messaging services. It not only arrived late to the party, but it launched as a spin-off, in a way. Let’s talk more about Google Chat, shall we.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO