WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson made his Olympic debut Friday evening against Canada in the preliminary round. However, according to U.S.A.Hockey Sanderson is not on the U.S. men's hockey line up against Germany due to an undisclosed injury. U.S.A. Hockey reported that he was injured in his first game back against Canada, and as of right now, he is day-to-day.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO