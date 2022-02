Story by Ben Watson, Photos by Pat Hodges (see gallery below) Saturday’s game against Taylorville was an exciting one, to say the least. There was a lot of tension on the court, and despite not scoring in the first quarter and trailing in the half, the Orphans came around to beat Taylorville 43-36. It was the final home game for the Orphans’ 21-22 basketball season, racking in another win to add the team’s record. The Orphans are currently 25-3 overall and 9-0 in the South Seven. The next and final away game of the season will be at Carbondale on Wednesday the 16th.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO