No. 2 Ashland edges KWC women

Cali Nolot led four Panthers in double figures, but No. 2 Ashland was too much to overcome down the stretch as the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell 76-71 on Saturday at the Sportscenter.

Despite the outcome, KWC coaches were pleased with the way their team performed.

“We were proud of them. We felt like we got better today,” Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman said. “We felt like we used the whole 40 minutes to get better. We improved today.

“I felt like our kids were deserving of the victory. They played their tails off. Sometimes as a coach when you think your kids really deserved to win, those are the toughest to take.”

Shaylee McDonald’s layup gave KWC (14-9, 11-6 in G-MAC) its largest lead at 49-41 with 6:04 left in the third quarter, but the Eagles closed the period on a 15-4 run to seize a three-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

Ashland (22-1, 17-0) continued its momentum into the fourth quarter, building a 70-59 advantage after a 3-pointer by Annie Roshak with 4:54 remaining.

A 3-pointer by McDonald sparked an 8-2 run, cutting the KWC deficit to five points with 2:08 to go. Ashland’s Hallie Heidemann made a pair of foul shots, but back-to-back steals by Nolot led to layups at the other end — slicing the Eagles’ lead to 74-71 within the final minute.

However, KWC couldn’t get any closer from there.

“It was an absolute battle in the post,” Nieman said, noting Eagles leading scorer Karlee Pireu’s game-high 29 points. “I think our kids battled.

“The thing I’m proudest of is the turnover margin. Us and Ashand, we lead the conference in turnovers forced, so that battle was going to be huge. They had 17, we had 14. The No. 2 team in the nation and you win that battle, that’s great.”

Corina Conley, Emma Johnson and Tahlia Walton each scored 10 points for the Panthers, with Walton dishing a game-best seven assists. Conley also swiped four steals, and Hoosier and Walton tallied three steals apiece.

KWC shot 50% from the field, including 5-of-22 from 3-point range (22.7%), and converted 10-of-17 free throws (58.8%).

Roshak added 14 points for Ashland, which shot 55.5% from the floor, 8-of-24 from distance (33.3%) and 18-of-24 at the foul line (75%).

Wesleyan returns to action Monday when the Panthers host Tiffin at the Sportscenter at 5 p.m.

ASHLAND15 21 20 20 — 76

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN16 20 17 18 — 71

Ashland (76) — Pireu 29, Roshak 14, Heidemann 8, Spielman 8, Yoder 6, Jacobsen 4, Smith 4, Daniel 3.

Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — Nolot 14, Conley 10, Johnson 10, Walton 10, Hoosier 9, McDonald 8, Richardson 6, Barga 2, Hammelman 2.