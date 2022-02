After an absolutely torrid 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics found themselves with five open roster spots in need of filling, and while there has since been one filled by former Celtics center Luke Kornet and another converted from a two way deal to a full one for Boston forward Sam Hauser, there’s still plenty of room on the roster with three regular slots and a two way slot vacated by Hauser on his conversion.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO