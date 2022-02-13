RAY'S PICKS: Enjoy two different takes on 'Macbeth'

What new can anyone bring to Shakespeare? Well, when it’s Joel Coen and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, it turns out: a lot. Director Coen has set the tale on a sound stage that feels both claustrophobic and eerily dramatic, thanks in part to the black-and-white cinematography. Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are often played by younger actors, but the talented Washington and McDormand bring the kind of deep feeling and understanding of the human condition that only years can provide. They convey eloquently their characters’ thirst for power and then their unraveling psyches as they fall into cycles of murder and misery. Even with powerhouses like the two stars on the scene, there is another standout: The way that Kathryn Hunter plays the three witches is a game-changer for all actors who take on the roles going forward. With an unnaturally deep, scarred voice and a contortionist’s physicality, she haunts viewers. (And, because that wasn’t enough, she also appears as an old man.)

