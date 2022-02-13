ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAY'S PICKS: Enjoy two different takes on 'Macbeth'

By RAY IVEY
Bryan College Station Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLove old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. Both include moody black-and-white spookiness, shadows and fog, and curse-threatening birds. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021): The main reason to see writer-director Joel Cohen’s new Shakespeare adaptation is Bruno Delbonnel’s sumptuous cinematography...

Mountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

There’s no need to type out a synopsis of “Macbeth.” If you haven’t had the chance to read the play or watch one of the hundreds of film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s tragedy in five acts since it was published 416 years ago then you are on your own. What you need to know is Joel Coen’s first solo directorial effort without brother Ethan (of the brilliant Coen Brothers filmmaking duo) is strange, stylish and brilliant.
MOVIES
The Day

Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ('The Tragedy of Macbeth,' 'Reacher,' Via Emilia)

What new can anyone bring to Shakespeare? Well, when it’s Joel Coen and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, it turns out: a lot. Director Coen has set the tale on a sound stage that feels both claustrophobic and eerily dramatic, thanks in part to the black-and-white cinematography. Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are often played by younger actors, but the talented Washington and McDormand bring the kind of deep feeling and understanding of the human condition that only years can provide. They convey eloquently their characters’ thirst for power and then their unraveling psyches as they fall into cycles of murder and misery. Even with powerhouses like the two stars on the scene, there is another standout: The way that Kathryn Hunter plays the three witches is a game-changer for all actors who take on the roles going forward. With an unnaturally deep, scarred voice and a contortionist’s physicality, she haunts viewers. (And, because that wasn’t enough, she also appears as an old man.)
MOVIES

