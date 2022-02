WKU Softball (3-1) won its final game in the Aggie Classic with a convincing 13-1 run-rule win against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (1-4) Sunday afternoon. WKU’s fifth-year senior Shelby Nunn started her third game of the season. She bounced back from her previous outing that saw her not make it out of the first inning. Nunn pitched four innings, allowing one run on four hits. Redshirt freshman Kelsie Houchens came for the final inning of action, allowing no hits and no runs.

