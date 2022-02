Time management is regarded as one of the hardest things to get used to in college. Look no further, because here are some tips to help you with time management. Time is something that a lot of college students struggle with in their pursuit of a degree. After too many days full of pointless activities such as scrolling through TikTok, I wanted to figure out how to balance having free time, while also being productive. In this article, I am going to share some great tips for time management.

