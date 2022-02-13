Ashland tops KWC in OT

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Antonio Thomas drives around Ashland’s Derek Koch during the first half on Saturday at the Sportscenter. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team fought back to force overtime, but Ashland ultimately held off the Panthers for a 75-71 victory Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.

It wasn’t a new feeling for KWC, which entered the game following Thursday’s overtime win against Tiffin. However, the Panthers are only 1-5 in extra-period contests this season.

“It’s tough,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “In a way, you’re very proud of them for not just laying down for a team like Ashland.

“We’ve had a group that has done as best as they can. And we’ve been a play away in a lot of games now.”

KWC (12-14, 7-11 in G-MAC) closed regulation on an 8-0 run, with Wyatt Battaile’s jump shot tying the game at 62 with 36 seconds left in regulation. After forcing a miss at the other end, the Panthers had an opportunity to win the game with 0.4 seconds left, but their out-of-bounds alley-oop attempt from underneath the basket grazed the side of the backboard instead.

Four straight points by Antonio Thomas gave KWC an early edge in overtime, but Ashland (16-7, 12-4) answered with a 10-2 run for a 72-68 lead with 42 seconds remaining.

Free throws by Jomel Boyd and Battaile brought the Panthers to within two points with 14 seconds to go, but Aaron Thompson converted a pair of foul shots to make it a two-possession game. KWC was unable to answer from there.

“Ashland’s an NCAA Tournament team,” Cooper said. “We talked this morning about how it would be nice to know you can play NCAA Tournament-style basketball. Whether it’s Ashland, whether it’s Hillsdale, whether it’s USI — we’ve done it. The win-loss record doesn’t show it.”

Jordan Roland finished with 22 points to lead the Panthers, while Battaile added 19 points with six rebounds. Jamil Wilson posted 11 points and eight rebounds, as well. KWC shot 37.5% from the floor for the game, including 9-of-26 from 3-point distance (34.6%), and converted 14-of-16 free throws (87.5%) with 11 turnovers.

“Jamil Wilson had a very, very efficient basketball game,” Cooper said of the fifth-year guard, who made 5-of-8 shots from the field. “I know he wasn’t happy about his performance on Thursday. We talked about single-digit turnovers, but I’d venture to bet for the last 41 minutes of the game, we did our job not turning the ball over. We had four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game.

“Our execution of the scout, not turning the ball over, knowing their personnel — it was all good enough to win. I think it’s a positive. We’re playing and continue to play well enough to beat very, very good basketball teams.”

Brandon Haraway scored 29 points with six rebounds, and Thompson added 27 points and 10 boards for the Eagles, who shot 48.4% from the field, 7-of-21 from long distance (33.3%) and 8-of-14 at the free-throw line (57.1%) with 14 turnovers.

Wesleyan doesn’t play again until Saturday’s home matchup against Trevecca Nazarene.

ASHLAND28 34 13 — 75

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN25 37 9 — 71

Ashland (75) — Haraway 29, Thompson 27, Furcron 9, Conley 6, Baumgardner 2, Koch 2.

Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — Roland 22, Battaile 19, Wilson 11, Thomas 9, Boyd 7, Boyle 3.