ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Afghans protest US move to unfreeze $3.5B for 9/11 victims

By Kathy Gannon The Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest

LARISSA, Greece (AP) — Greek farmers say they are determined to shut down all the country’s major highways to protest rising energy costs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities' inability to reclaim the streets. Support local journalism reporting on...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Times Daily

Poland prepares to accept Ukrainian refugees in case of war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland, the largest European Union nation to border Ukraine, is making preparations to accept Ukrainian refugees in the event of another Russian attack on that country. But the Polish government hopes that worst-case scenario can be averted. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden betrays Afghanistan, again

President Joe Biden betrayed Afghanistan. Had Biden not ordered the U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban would not occupy a single district capital let alone Kabul. Biden shirked responsibility by saying Afghan forces refused to fight, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before the Senate that weaponry left behind was inoperable without U.S. contractors, all of whom had left. The White House cannot have it both ways, blaming Afghans but then seeking credit for denying them the means to fight.
POTUS
Axios

Poland opens border to Americans leaving Ukraine

Poland has opened its borders to Americans leaving Ukraine by land without advance approval, the State Department said on Saturday, as it encouraged U.S. citizens to "depart immediately." State of play: The Biden administration announced on Friday it would deploy several thousand troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Protest#9 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Protests
Telegraph

Joe Biden to compensate families of of 9/11 victims with seized $3.5bn Afghan funds

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order which will allow $3.5bn of seized Afghan funds to be used to compensate the families of 9/11 victims. Some $7 billion of Afghan central bank assets currently frozen in the US - out of the hands of the Taliban - will be split between relief operations in Afghanistan and victims of terror in the America.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS 58

Biden unfreezes Afghan funds for in-country relief and 9/11 legal fight

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday allowing $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan's central bank to eventually be distributed inside the country and to potentially fund litigation brought by families of victims of the September 11 terror attacks, senior administration officials confirmed Friday. The funds,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Taliban’s Frozen Billions Will Be Split Between 9/11 Families and Afghan Aid, Report Says

President Joe Biden has decided what to do with the $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets sitting frozen in the U.S. banking system. According to reports, the president will split the money down the middle between 9/11 families in America and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The billions were frozen after it became clear that the Taliban would seize control of Kabul last year, and the group has urged the U.S. to release all of the funds to help stave off a humanitarian crisis in the nation. But, as first reported by The New York Times on Friday, the Taliban won’t get the money. Biden will sign an executive order later Friday that will designate half the money to humanitarian relief efforts in Afghanistan, and the other $3.5 billion will be used to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy