A Schaumburg letter to the editor: Labeling candidates is bad way to run campaign

Comments to the Ione City Council (February 1, 2022):. For most of you on the City Council, you are not public administration experts. You rely on a professional city manager and City Attorney to guide you through the maze of California rules and regulations. This is why it is so aggravating that this city consistently thumbs their nose at established state law. California is regulated by 29 codes, the California code of regulations and the State Constitution. They are not optional like some of you believe. Just tonight, you have a warrant to pay the fence contractor who built the fence at the WWTP without the benefit of competitive bidding, bonds, legal advertising notice, prevailing wages, or even City Council authorization to issue a contract. This City demands volunteers abandon working on the train depot museum because the City Manager falsely stated the volunteers were required to be paid prevailing wages. But when a real public works contract is issued, no prevailing wages are mentioned. There is evidence this has happened at least four times and is persistent. Where is the City Attorney in this process? Are you not aware of how many violations of public contract code are evident?

