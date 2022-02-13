ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

A Schaumburg letter to the editor: Labeling candidates is bad way to run campaign

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Jesse Sullivan has a TV ad for his governor's run that compares Illinois and Chicago to a war zone and lumps Lori Lightfoot and JB Pritzker into a collective "leftist socialist...

www.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

A letter to the editor: The time is right for campaign finance reform

In response to Richard Barsanti's letter, "Reform needed for fair campaign financing," he is absolutely right. We must find a better way to finance our campaigns. Here in Illinois, we are set to watch another battle between billionaires. This time it's a heavyweight bout between the bank accounts of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and major GOP donor Ken Griffin. It is no secret that money, not voters, fuels American politics.
EVANSTON, IL
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor — Candidate recommendations, John Bryant, Postal Reform, comics, Bengals

Re: “We recommend Van Duyne in the GOP primary for the 24th Congressional District,” Monday Editorials. I was extremely disappointed to see this headline and then somewhat amused as I read the editorial. You began by listing all the double talk Rep. Beth Van Duyne spouts “right out of the Republican media handbook” and then continue with a “but once we got past that.” How do you get past that?
DALLAS, TX
Daily Herald

Illinois attorney general appeals school mask ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois' attorney general on Monday appealed a judge's ruling that invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker's requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul asked the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield for an emergency halt to a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Schaumburg, IL
Government
City
Schaumburg, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: GOP and environment: A ‘bad rap’ for a reason

David S. Wood: GOP on the environment: A ‘bad rap’ for a reason. I read with interest the Jan. 31 article on the local GOP hosting a Senate forum: Republican candidates for U.S. Senate race take part in Longmont forum Saturday night. However, I disagree with professor Gregory Moore of Colorado Christian University, when he states that “Republicans get a bad rap on the environment.”
BOULDER, CO
Daily Herald

Feder: Board stalemate imperils Chicago Reader

A stalemate among board members of the Chicago Reader threatens to derail its move to a nonprofit business model and undermine the editorial independence of the alternative biweekly after more than 50 years. It can all be traced to Leonard C. Goodman's column, "Vaxxing our kids: Why I'm not rushing...
CHICAGO, IL
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: St. John and Herrera Beutler Appear to Be the Same Campaign

Speakers at the Feb. 7 Lewis County Republican Precinct Meeting, including Rep. Jim Walsh and former sheriff John McCroskey, had some good news for Washington: Democrats are recommending controls on the governor's emergency powers, the Republican National Committee is funneling funds into Washington because of Tiffany Smiley's strong campaign against Sen. Patty Murray, the increasing local homeless encampments are being addressed, legislation is being worked on to combat the recent Democrat anti-pursuit, anti-arrest crime laws and efforts are being made to cut property taxes (in view of the state's $900 million budget surplus).
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lori Lightfoot
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: One voter’s advice to governor candidates

Candidates for governor have expressed enough value differences to generate a contest. Here’s a little advice from the voters’ 50-cent seats:. » Your time before the public is usually brief, therefore make it count. » Focus on your agenda — your plans — for Nebraska; we’re entitled...
NEBRASKA STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Embrace the American way rather than the socialistic way

For decades now, we have heard cries to help the poor and to level the middle-class playing field. Those objectives are not the same challenges but can be achieved simultaneously with one stroke. That is, with socialism. When the government owns or regulates every facet of our being, cradle to grave needs are provided by Big Brother. And if the system is run equitably, and it hasn’t been anywhere, everyone’s standard of living is the same. That part is like communism, which also fails to fulfill its promise.
SOCIETY
#Nazis#Jews#Non Aryans
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Ione City Council deserves no immunity for bad decisions

Comments to the Ione City Council (February 1, 2022):. For most of you on the City Council, you are not public administration experts. You rely on a professional city manager and City Attorney to guide you through the maze of California rules and regulations. This is why it is so aggravating that this city consistently thumbs their nose at established state law. California is regulated by 29 codes, the California code of regulations and the State Constitution. They are not optional like some of you believe. Just tonight, you have a warrant to pay the fence contractor who built the fence at the WWTP without the benefit of competitive bidding, bonds, legal advertising notice, prevailing wages, or even City Council authorization to issue a contract. This City demands volunteers abandon working on the train depot museum because the City Manager falsely stated the volunteers were required to be paid prevailing wages. But when a real public works contract is issued, no prevailing wages are mentioned. There is evidence this has happened at least four times and is persistent. Where is the City Attorney in this process? Are you not aware of how many violations of public contract code are evident?
IONE, CA
Daily Herald

Pritzker to drop mask mandate indoors on Feb. 28, school restrictions will stay in place

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will lift Illinois' indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28 following a decline in the numbers of hospitalizations for the virus, he said Wednesday. Universal masking will stay in place at elementary, middle and high schools because they are a higher risk for spreading infections, Pritzker said. Easing school restrictions will likely not happen until later in the spring.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

