COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team squares off against the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Aggies to continue their winning ways inside Auburn Arena as the Aggies hold a 5-0 record inside the venue. A&M’s last win over a ranked opponent came in 2020 when A&M snapped Auburn's perfect home record (16-0) with a 78-75 upset victory over the 17th-ranked Tigers. The Maroon & White also upset No. 8 Auburn on the Plains, 81-80, in 2018. In their first three trips to Auburn after the arena was built, the Aggies won the first three meetings by an average score of 12.3 (65-56 in 2013, 71-61 in 2015 and 81-63 in 2016).

