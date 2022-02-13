Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 13, 2022

Today is... Galentine's Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis at Tulsa, Tulsa, Okla., 12 P.M. CT

Women's Tennis vs TCU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT

Softball vs New Mexico, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 12:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Women's Basketball vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

Basketball: Alabama 68, Arkansas 67

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Oregon State 1

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 11, No. 9 Arizona 0

Did you notice?

Alabama hockey beat Auburn 5-2

Freshman Megan Bloodworth hit her third home run for Alabama softball.

Alabama men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams picked up multiple wins on Saturday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

202 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

