Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 13, 2022

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 1 day ago

Today is... Galentine's Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis at Tulsa, Tulsa, Okla., 12 P.M. CT
  • Women's Tennis vs TCU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT
  • Softball vs New Mexico, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 12:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Women's Basketball vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

  • Basketball: Alabama 68, Arkansas 67
  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Oregon State 1
  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 11, No. 9 Arizona 0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zcdvg_0eD92dHE00
USA Today

Did you notice?

  • Alabama hockey beat Auburn 5-2
  • Freshman Megan Bloodworth hit her third home run for Alabama softball.
  • Alabama men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams picked up multiple wins on Saturday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

202 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments / 0

 

BamaCentral

Alabama Asserts Dominance Out West with Sweep Over Oregon State, Arizona

Saturday was supposed to be Alabama's toughest day of games at the Candrea Classic in Arizona, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final scores. Saturday evening, the No. 2 Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Arizona in run-rule fashion by the same score, 11-0, that it had beat Southern Utah on Friday. Earlier in the day, Alabama also beat another Pac 12 opponent, Oregon State, 5-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

