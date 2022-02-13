ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Coding is cooler than music, a trillion times! Did you know these stars were crazy about computing?

By Bang Showbiz
dailypostathenian.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know them for their undeniable...

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailypostathenian.com

Your ultimate guide to screen time

Have you paused lately to look around at our technological world? From smart home devices to self-driving cars, it’s a lot to take in. And then, we have to navigate how our children engage with all this technology. It’s overwhelming to hear all the different voices, from professionals to...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Computer-free computational imaging: optical computing for seeing through random media

Computational imaging1 is an emerging field that seeks to push the fundamental limits in imaging systems by synergistically integrating optics and computation. In recent years, significant advances have been made by leveraging deep learning in computational imaging2. By combining novel deep neural network (DNN) architectures and domain knowledge in optical physics, the performance limits in various systems are continuously being re-defined, including spatial resolution3,4, depth-of-field5, space-bandwidth product6, imaging speed6,7, sensitivity to low-photon count8, and resilience to random scattering9,10. Of particular interest by Luo et al.11 is the ability to overcome random scattering by a DNN.
SOFTWARE
theiet.org

Potential Job interview mistakes you didn’t know you were making!

Are you getting ready for your first engineering interview ever or are you someone who has plenty of experience with interviews? It’s inevitable that after an interview you ask yourself or get asked, ‘how did it go?’ and you usually think you did your best and it went quite well? More often than not, we tend to drag ourselves down and think about all of the things we could have done differently. If you could go back in time and change something you said or the way you did something, would you?
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Coding
IEEE Spectrum

Moore’s Not Enough: ​4 New Laws of Computing

I teach technology and information-systems courses at Northeastern University, in Boston. The two most popular laws that we teach there—and, one presumes, in most other academic departments that offer these subjects—are Moore’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law. Moore’s Law, as everyone by now knows, predicts that the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years. One of the practical values of Intel cofounder Gordon Moore’s legendary law is that it enables managers and professionals to determine how long they should keep their computers. It also helps software developers to anticipate, broadly speaking, how much bigger their software releases should be.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Inverse

The 20 best Wordle starting words, according to science and linguistics

Wordle continues to dominate social media platforms across the globe. Despite the game’s unrivaled simplicity, players continue to ask one question: What is the single most effective starter word to solve every puzzle? We’ve examined this subject via our own tips and mathematics in the past, but now computer scientists and linguists are starting to join in on the debate. Even though some of the mainstay options continue to pop up, there are a few interesting new discoveries worth noting.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
protocol.com

Work, dance break, go-karts: Inside the metaverse office

It’s easy to get too in-the-weeds when it comes to the metaverse: an embodied, interconnected network that doesn’t exist yet. Right now, a “work metaverse” is best defined as a virtual office headquarters that you can navigate as a digital avatar. You might call it a multiplayer video game … except it’s where you’re supposed to get stuff done.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that': Artificial Intelligence expert warns that there may already be a 'slightly conscious' AI out in the world

Artificial intelligence, built on large neural networks, are helping solve problems in finance, research and medicine - but could they be reaching consciousness? One expert thinks it is possible that it has already happened. On Wednesday, OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever claimed on Twitter that 'it may be that today's largest...
SOFTWARE
digitalconnectmag.com

Everything You Need to Know About No Code Platforms

No-code platforms are revolutionizing the way businesses create and manage their websites. These platforms allow users to create and manage their websites without writing a single line of code. This can be a huge advantage for businesses that don’t have the time or resources to code. This blog post will discuss what no-code platforms are, how they work, and some of the benefits they offer businesses.
COMPUTERS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marc Bendavid

Mark Bendavid has been acting professionally for about 15 years. Thanks to his hard work, talent, and dedication he has earned quite a few roles during his time in the industry. Most people will recognize him from shows like Dark Matter and Good Witch. Most recently, he has gotten a lot of attention for his role in the new Amazon Prime series Reacher. No matter what kind of role Marc is playing, you can trust that he is going to bring something special to every project he’s a part of. His growing fan base is very excited to see what the future has in store for the talented actor. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Marc Bendavid.
CELEBRITIES
aibusiness.com

LinkedIn develops centralized data science platform for AI engineers

The platform is expected to become open source soon. LinkedIn, which stores exabytes of data about a person’s professional life, is now making it easier for data scientists and AI engineers to find and use that data to power such things as job recommendations. It unveiled a one-stop data...
SOFTWARE
idropnews.com

8 Notes Tricks You Probably Didn’t Know About

There’s really no better note-taking app for the iPhone than Apple’s own Notes app. There’s something satisfying in just typing a note and having it available on pretty much every Apple device you use. Plus, Apple is constantly improving it and adding new features, so it gets...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy