WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A tale of two halves would see Andover Central complete the season sweep over cross-town rival Andover, 41-40. The first two quarters of play belonged to Andover. The Trojans, down two starters, looked like a well-oiled machine scoring at every level on the floor. Filling the holes would be a number of Trojans including Devon Neal-McFarthing and Chris Harris. The duo combined to aid the Trojans, scoring 17 of Andover’s 25 first half points.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO