Dawson City parent sues education department over alleged special education failures

House Bill 1134, Education Matters, passed in the Indiana House along party lines — 60-37 — Jan. 26 and is headed to the Indiana Senate for debate. HB 1134 — which would require teachers to post their curriculum online and allow parents to opt their children out of certain lessons — has sparked debates about keeping children safe and teaching American history accurately. Many proponents argue that history lessons regarding slavery or the Holocaust could disturb children, and that parents have a right to know and weigh in on what their children learn at school. Some Black parents and educators, however, see the bill as a way of whitewashing history for the comfort of white parents.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO