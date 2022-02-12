ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dawson City parent sues education department over alleged special education failures

By Jackie Hong
alaskareporter.com
 2 days ago

A parent in Dawson City is suing the Yukon education department over the alleged lack of inclusive education resources at Robert Service School and...

alaskareporter.com

Comments / 0

Kokomo Perspective

Parents can be silenced in special education settlements. A proposed bill would change that.

Karla knew something was wrong. Her daughter still couldn’t read by the time she reached the fifth grade. In early elementary school, Karla’s daughter was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder, among other conditions. Her daughter’s school district in northwest Indiana provided her with special education services under an individualized education program, or IEP, intended to help her progress.
INDIANA STATE
Concord Monitor

My Turn: The NH Department of Education is gaslighting us

According to Wikipedia, “Gaslighting is a colloquialism, loosely defined as making someone question their own reality. The term may also be used to describe a person who presents a false narrative to another group or person which leads them to doubt their perceptions and become misled, disoriented or distressed.”
EDUCATION
kmvt

Department of Education seeking nominees for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State Department of Education is seeking nominees for Teacher of the Year. “Idaho is full of passionate, innovative teachers who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Choose a favorite teacher who has made a difference for you or your child, then send us a nomination. Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor.”
IDAHO STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Legislators call for audit of Minnesota Department of Education over alleged nonprofit fraud

Four Minnesota Republican senators are demanding an audit of the state agency that distributed federal funding to a St. Anthony nonprofit now under investigation for fraud. More than 200 law enforcement officers raided Feeding Our Future and numerous other sites last month after FBI investigators accused them in unsealed search warrants of a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the government. FBI investigators allege about two dozen people misused at least $48 million in federal nutrition aid distributed by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), spending the money on lavish trips, real estate, cars, jewelry and other personal expenses instead of providing meals to impoverished kids.
MINNESOTA STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Superintendent Appoints Chief Officer of Special Education

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced the appointment of Dr. Stacey Heiligenthaler as chief officer of special education and student supports, removing her interim title. “Over a very short period, Dr. Heiligenthaler has led our special education department with significant progress in our long and short-term goals, including...
GREENWICH, CT
vsuspectator.com

Editorial: Parents should not determine a child’s education

The Office of Gov. Brian Kemp held a General Assembly on Jan. 10 where multiple bills and legislation addressing regulation of K-12 education were proposed, most of which give power to parents when it comes to a child’s education. According to appenmedia.com, some of the bills included a banning...
EDUCATION
Brush News Tribune

Northeast Colorado Special Education Advisory Committee offering 3 parent training events

The Northeast Colorado Special Education Advisory Committee, hosted by Northeast Colorado BOCES, RE-1 Valley School District and Morgan County School District Re-3, invites parents/guardians, caregivers, school staff and interested community partners who love and assist students with disabilities (and, really, all children) to join three upcoming PiLLaR (Partners in Life-Learning and Resources) Parent Training Events.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
poncapost.com

State Department of Education Offers Grants

The Oklahoma State Department of Education offered a grant opportunity for Oklahoma teachers. Elise Foss, second grade teacher at Liberty Elementary, applied for digital writing tablets for her classroom on Donors Choose. The grant was then chosen to be fully funded by the by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for the classroom.
PONCA CITY, OK
manchesterinklink.com

Should parents be allowed to teach driver education?

During the COVID-19 emergency Gov. Sununu allowed parts of driver education to take place online or with a parent. Those adjustments ended along with the state of emergency, but some legislators believe the allowances should go even further. Ten state legislators are sponsoring a bill that would let parents provide all of driver education instead of enrolling their teen in an approved course.
EDUCATION
Indianapolis Recorder

Parents, teachers question education bill

House Bill 1134, Education Matters, passed in the Indiana House along party lines — 60-37 — Jan. 26 and is headed to the Indiana Senate for debate. HB 1134 — which would require teachers to post their curriculum online and allow parents to opt their children out of certain lessons — has sparked debates about keeping children safe and teaching American history accurately. Many proponents argue that history lessons regarding slavery or the Holocaust could disturb children, and that parents have a right to know and weigh in on what their children learn at school. Some Black parents and educators, however, see the bill as a way of whitewashing history for the comfort of white parents.
INDIANA STATE
blavity.com

Tesla Facing Lawsuit For Allegedly Subjecting Black Employees To Years Of Racism

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, saying Black employees at the company's location in Fremont, California have been subjected to racism and harassment for the past decade. The complaint, filed by the state this week, points to several instances of racist language being used towards Black employees at Elon Musk's company, NPR reports.
FREMONT, CA
WCIA

Special education nurses planning to quit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It just blows my mind,” Bridget Tribout, mother, said. “These are my kids and I don’t understand why the district doesn’t value my child. Because my child has a disability, they somehow are less than?” She’s upset after finding out her child’s special education nurse will be leaving the district over […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
alaskareporter.com

Whitehorse mom turns to education appeal tribunal to get support for son with autism

A Whitehorse parent who says her son isn’t getting adequate learning support from the Yukon education department has taken his case to the territory’s education appeal tribunal. Stacey McDiarmid, whose son attends Hidden Valley Elementary School, filed a complaint late last month. The education appeal tribunal is an...
KIDS
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Navigating the special education system: Where parents can get help

CHAPPAQUA – Caroline Bilal quit her job in 2014 when she was searching for the best school placement for her then 1-year-old son, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease. While her son's needs were being met in the New Rochelle School District, she said it became clear...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

