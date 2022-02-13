ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Recap: Thunder at Bulls

By okcthunder.com
NBA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thunder jumped out to a strong start on the second night of its back-to-back and held a lead through the entire first half behind a sturdy defensive effort. However, a response run by the Bulls in the third frame gave Chicago its first lead of the night. The Thunder fought...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

It wasn’t like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren’t needed.DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101 on Saturday night.Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. And their head-faking, midrange shot making star once again led the way.“I give him a lot of credit because he works hard, he takes care of himself, he comes ready, he’s incredibly professional,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who had some pretty good ones like Kevin Durant, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City. “He’s as good a scorer as I’ve been around.” DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes.“My sole purpose of playing the way I play is just to win,” DeRozan said after his fifth game in a row with at least 35 points. “And whatever accomplishments come with that, they just come with it.” Vucevic made 14 of 25 shots, though he also committed six turnovers. He had five in the first half before finding his rhythm in the third, when he scored 15.Coby White scored 16 and made four 3-pointers. He also grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, helping the Bulls pull out the win, even though Zach LaVine missed the game because of a sore left knee. The All-Star struggled in Friday’s win over Minnesota, and his status for the two remaining games before the All-Star break is in question.Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double. Darius Bazley scored 17 as the Thunder lost their fifth straight.“I don’t like the excuse that we’re young, inexperienced,” Bazley said. “I really don’t care. … I’m just frustrated that we lost. We had the game in a grip, and I thought we could have won it.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades: Josh Giddey makes history, Lu Dort scores 31 in 106-101 loss to Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder complete its road back-to-back with a 106-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls. It seems like the Thunder lost a lot of juice in the second half as tired legs took over. The Thunder are currently in a pretty brutal stretch in its schedule where the team hasn’t had more than one day off in over two weeks. So the fact that they were able to only lose to the Bulls, who are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, by just five points on the second night of back-to-back shows just how well-coached this team is.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley has hilarious new nickname for Kyrie Irving

Charles Barkley may be 58 years old and not quite in basketball shape. But he can still posterize today’s NBA stars just fine. The TNT analyst sent social media into hysterics on Thursday with his funny new nickname for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. As the broadcast aired footage of Irving warming up for a game against the Washington Wizards, Barkley dubbed Irving, “Half-Man, Half-A-Season.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Nikola Vučević
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Darius Bazley
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Thunder#Okc
Kankakee Daily Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee's game abruptly ends due to altercation

Update: Kankakee has forfeited Saturday's home game against Bloom. Officials at Kankakee High School confirmed to the Daily Journal a fight between both teams and some spectators broke out during the third quarter of Friday’s boys basketball game between Kankakee and Thornwood. The Kays were leading the game that was played at Thornwood 38-32, when two players became tangled in an altercation that rapidly saw both benches empty and some fans became engaged.
KANKAKEE, IL
bleachernation.com

After a Quiet Trade Deadline, Here Are Some Buyout Candidates the Bulls Might Want to Consider

The Chicago Bulls didn’t make a peep at the trade deadline. And while the decision certainly makes some sense considering the team’s success – and the expected price tags on a few of their preferred targets – there is still plenty of room for improvement (and that feels especially true after seeing the deadline additions of several key Eastern Conference teams, many of which bolstered their frontcourt rotations).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Red-hot DeMar DeRozan pours in 35 to lead Bulls past Timberwolves

DeMar DeRozan continued his torrid play with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 134-122 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic recorded 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Javonte Green matched his career best of 23...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ biggest mistake at 2022 NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls went into the 2022 NBA trade deadline with a 34-21 record, which has them near the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are also still dealing with a number of long-term injuries to Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr., which have set the team back of late after a surprisingly hot start to the season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy