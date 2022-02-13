LETTER: Multi-culturalism reduces U.S. to just one of many nations

The treasure chest of history, when opened, reveals a priceless bounty of wisdom, knowledge, and inspiration. With humility and awe, the beholder is sure to exult in wonder at the exploits and triumphs of the greatest heroes of the past. Such is what I feel when examining our nation’s story, for in it I meet countless men and women of ideas, character, and valor, from whom I learn both courage and restraint, as well as the meaning of sacrifice and suffering. Indeed, the daring of Washington, the brilliance of Jefferson, and the dignity of Lincoln are astonishing models of American exceptionalism; flawed, farsighted, and forthright, they represent the incredible legacy we, as sons and daughters of this blessed Republic, enjoy. It’s both thrilling and humbling to examine their lives and legend, but it grieves me to say that most Americans have been denied this pleasure, for history — true history — has been effaced and replaced.

