For most of us, the thought of Dolly Parton brings a long list of things to mind. However, there are two that stand out above the rest – her immense talent and her impeccable style. It doesn’t matter what era she’s in, Dolly shines. She has an uncanny ability to take whatever is in fashion at the time, combine it with her own style, and create something utterly stunning. She’s been doing it since the fifties.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 22 DAYS AGO