Finally, we have a new head coach, and after throwing away six points with their dithering, the club will be hoping Alex Neil will be able to get us back on track quick smart. While he’s only had one training session with the lads, he’ll undoubtedly have studied the past few games and will have some ideas about how to shore up our fragile defence, and help us get back to winning ways.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO