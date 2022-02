Entire generations, old and new, can cry out in joy. After an extended hiatus, everyone’s favorite green claymation friend Gumby will soon return. The show has a long history but hasn’t produced new and original content since the last official episode in 1988. That’s about to change, though. It was announced earlier today that Fox Entertainment bought the rights to Gumby and his clay universe. The loveable green guy will be revived in full force. Fox Entertainment plans to create a new animated show, live-action show, and more. This comes in the still-simmering wake of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Studios. Hopefully, Fox will be able to do right by Gumby’s rights.

