ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong to report record 3,000 COVID cases on Sunday -TVB

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities are expected to report around...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Tvb#Reuters
wtvbam.com

UK reports 66,638 new COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 66,638 new COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday, government data showed. Case numbers in the last seven days have fallen 25% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 20% on the same measure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

UK records 57,623 new COVID cases, 45 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 57,623 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 54,095 cases and 75 deaths reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Michael Holden)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
International Business Times

Record Hong Kong COVID Infections Strain Hospitals, China Pledges Support

Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak. Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source

Hong Kong COVID-19 case numbers double again

Hong Kong and mainland China have a zero-COVID-19 policy, which means how it sounds – control and maximum suppression of the virus. This, among other things, means mandatory mask-wearing, contact tracing, quarantine camps for close contacts and designated hotel quarantine for travelers into the region. This is while many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar

HONG KONG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported a record 614 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, healthauthorities said, in the biggest test yet for the city's zero-COVID strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China's strategy of suppressing all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Beijing Games organiser reports 8 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that a total of eight new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 11. All of the cases were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Hong Kong tightens restrictions as daily Covid cases rise above 600

Gatherings in private premises of more than two families will be banned from Thursday. Hong Kong’s leader has announced the city’s toughest ever social-distancing restrictions, including unprecedented limits on private gatherings, as new daily Covid-19 cases surged above 600. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said gatherings in private premises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hong Kong leader says city 'overwhelmed' by Omicron wave

Hong Kong's health facilities have been overloaded by an "onslaught" of COVID-19 infections, its leader said, even as authorities cling to a "zero-COVID" policy despite an unprecedented rise in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant. Authorities have adhered to mainland China's policy of stamping out the smallest outbreak with mass...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Mainland China to Help Overwhelmed Hong Kong With COVID Fight

HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now. Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy