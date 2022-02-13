Coding is cooler than music, a trillion times! Did you know these stars were crazy about computing?

Computational imaging1 is an emerging field that seeks to push the fundamental limits in imaging systems by synergistically integrating optics and computation. In recent years, significant advances have been made by leveraging deep learning in computational imaging2. By combining novel deep neural network (DNN) architectures and domain knowledge in optical physics, the performance limits in various systems are continuously being re-defined, including spatial resolution3,4, depth-of-field5, space-bandwidth product6, imaging speed6,7, sensitivity to low-photon count8, and resilience to random scattering9,10. Of particular interest by Luo et al.11 is the ability to overcome random scattering by a DNN.
