Coding is cooler than music, a trillion times! Did you know these stars were crazy about computing?

By Bang Showbiz
sunnysidesun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know them for their undeniable on-screen or on-stage talent, but the following...

www.sunnysidesun.com

mit.edu

A new programming language for high-performance computers

High-performance computing is needed for an ever-growing number of tasks — such as image processing or various deep learning applications on neural nets — where one must plow through immense piles of data, and do so reasonably quickly, or else it could take ridiculous amounts of time. It’s widely believed that, in carrying out operations of this sort, there are unavoidable trade-offs between speed and reliability. If speed is the top priority, according to this view, then reliability will likely suffer, and vice versa.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Computer-free computational imaging: optical computing for seeing through random media

Computational imaging1 is an emerging field that seeks to push the fundamental limits in imaging systems by synergistically integrating optics and computation. In recent years, significant advances have been made by leveraging deep learning in computational imaging2. By combining novel deep neural network (DNN) architectures and domain knowledge in optical physics, the performance limits in various systems are continuously being re-defined, including spatial resolution3,4, depth-of-field5, space-bandwidth product6, imaging speed6,7, sensitivity to low-photon count8, and resilience to random scattering9,10. Of particular interest by Luo et al.11 is the ability to overcome random scattering by a DNN.
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

The Metaverse is inevitable, and it’s already changing product design as we know it

As virtual and physical worlds collide, the way we design and appreciate products will change forever. It’s easy enough to downplay the metaverse as an overly hyped buzzword that won’t last a few years. There’s also plenty of reason to be worried when a company like Facebook formally adopts it as its new prime directive. The metaverse, however, will eventually be our future, or at least the technologies that power the metaverse will be. But more than just something that geeks will enjoy, this new version of our reality will also affect everyday life, and it’s already causing a shift in the design world even as we speak.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
theiet.org

Potential Job interview mistakes you didn’t know you were making!

Are you getting ready for your first engineering interview ever or are you someone who has plenty of experience with interviews? It’s inevitable that after an interview you ask yourself or get asked, ‘how did it go?’ and you usually think you did your best and it went quite well? More often than not, we tend to drag ourselves down and think about all of the things we could have done differently. If you could go back in time and change something you said or the way you did something, would you?
JOBS
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
IEEE Spectrum

Moore’s Not Enough: ​4 New Laws of Computing

I teach technology and information-systems courses at Northeastern University, in Boston. The two most popular laws that we teach there—and, one presumes, in most other academic departments that offer these subjects—are Moore’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law. Moore’s Law, as everyone by now knows, predicts that the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years. One of the practical values of Intel cofounder Gordon Moore’s legendary law is that it enables managers and professionals to determine how long they should keep their computers. It also helps software developers to anticipate, broadly speaking, how much bigger their software releases should be.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Inverse

The 20 best Wordle starting words, according to science and linguistics

Wordle continues to dominate social media platforms across the globe. Despite the game’s unrivaled simplicity, players continue to ask one question: What is the single most effective starter word to solve every puzzle? We’ve examined this subject via our own tips and mathematics in the past, but now computer scientists and linguists are starting to join in on the debate. Even though some of the mainstay options continue to pop up, there are a few interesting new discoveries worth noting.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that': Artificial Intelligence expert warns that there may already be a 'slightly conscious' AI out in the world

Artificial intelligence, built on large neural networks, are helping solve problems in finance, research and medicine - but could they be reaching consciousness? One expert thinks it is possible that it has already happened. On Wednesday, OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever claimed on Twitter that 'it may be that today's largest...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Work, dance break, go-karts: Inside the metaverse office

It’s easy to get too in-the-weeds when it comes to the metaverse: an embodied, interconnected network that doesn’t exist yet. Right now, a “work metaverse” is best defined as a virtual office headquarters that you can navigate as a digital avatar. You might call it a multiplayer video game … except it’s where you’re supposed to get stuff done.
THEATER & DANCE
Surfline

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Pipeline But Were Afraid to Ask

Pipeline wasn’t always the greatest wave in the world. Throughout most of human history it was actually a non-wave. An unsurfable menace. A death trap. And in many ways, it still is. But at some point in the mid 20th century, one person decided to ride it. Then another person. Then another. Before long, Pipeline was inspiring songs and movies and contests and an entire culture devoted solely to its challenge. Pipeline isn’t just a wave. It’s the wave by which all others are measured. This is its story — told in 16 parts. (12 above, four below.)
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalconnectmag.com

Everything You Need to Know About No Code Platforms

No-code platforms are revolutionizing the way businesses create and manage their websites. These platforms allow users to create and manage their websites without writing a single line of code. This can be a huge advantage for businesses that don’t have the time or resources to code. This blog post will discuss what no-code platforms are, how they work, and some of the benefits they offer businesses.
COMPUTERS
aibusiness.com

LinkedIn develops centralized data science platform for AI engineers

The platform is expected to become open source soon. LinkedIn, which stores exabytes of data about a person’s professional life, is now making it easier for data scientists and AI engineers to find and use that data to power such things as job recommendations. It unveiled a one-stop data...
SOFTWARE

