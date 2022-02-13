Sean McVay plans to coach in 2022

Sean McVay might eventually put family ahead of football. JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the run-up to Super Bowl LVI, media pundits have attempted to add steam to a long-running rumor: that Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has been considering working as a television analyst, leaving coaching in the rearview. After comments made by McVay in the Rams' final media availability on Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN wrote an article tying those comments to the rumor.

McVay answered a media question saying that he “won’t make it” if he’s coaching until he’s 60. When asked to elaborate, McVay expounded on the idea, speaking on things he hopes to focus on in life.

“I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can’t predict the future, you know,” McVay postulated.

He continued, “I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But, at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

McVay went on about the lessons he’s learned from watching his father and grandfather. McVay’s grandfather, John, was an NFL head coach in the 1970s for the Giants. He served as an executive in the 49ers’ front office for two decades, starting in 1980 and eventually became San Francisco’s general manager in 1998. Sean claimed his father, Tim, would have been an “unbelievable coach,” but, seeing the time his own father had missed due to the rigorous schedule of an NFL club leader, he decided he would rather spend that time with his family.

“So, I always remember that and, at some point, I want to be able to have a family,” McVay went on. “So, that’s why I say that. But…you’ll probably be talking to me when I’m 61 doing this stuff. Who knows?”

Somehow, these sentiments have led to speculation that McVay might hang up the whistle at the ripe old age of 36. McVay quickly put these rumors to bed, texting NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport to ensure that he is “committed to this team and coaching.” Rapoport reports that McVay intends to coach the Rams “in the 2022 season and beyond.”

One day, McVay’s main focus, like his father’s, will switch to his family and to being a dad. It appears that this will not be the case for several more seasons to come, but if McVay’s comments to Rapoport are true, it certainly won’t be the case come Monday, regardless of the result of tomorrow’s game.