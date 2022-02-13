ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Local girls wrestlers dominate at sectionals in Naperville

By Joe Olmo
WIFR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time, the Illinois High School Association held a sanctioned girls wrestling sectional meet this weekend. It was the first step toward a history-making state tournament...

www.wifr.com

