ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Coding is cooler than music, a trillion times! Did you know these stars were crazy about computing?

By Bang Showbiz
Tullahoma News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know them for their undeniable on-screen or on-stage talent, but the following...

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Pl-ai (play) models — quiz yourself

This time I thought we would have some fun with AI models of molecules and DNA. I composed a short self assessment quiz for you to check out your understanding. Below are four figures (questions) that describe bioinformatic episodes in AI architectures. Each illustration has some missing components numbered 1 to 10 .Can you complete the missing component in each illustration? Answers and explanations are found below.
ENGINEERING
mit.edu

A new programming language for high-performance computers

High-performance computing is needed for an ever-growing number of tasks — such as image processing or various deep learning applications on neural nets — where one must plow through immense piles of data, and do so reasonably quickly, or else it could take ridiculous amounts of time. It’s widely believed that, in carrying out operations of this sort, there are unavoidable trade-offs between speed and reliability. If speed is the top priority, according to this view, then reliability will likely suffer, and vice versa.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
yankodesign.com

The Metaverse is inevitable, and it’s already changing product design as we know it

As virtual and physical worlds collide, the way we design and appreciate products will change forever. It’s easy enough to downplay the metaverse as an overly hyped buzzword that won’t last a few years. There’s also plenty of reason to be worried when a company like Facebook formally adopts it as its new prime directive. The metaverse, however, will eventually be our future, or at least the technologies that power the metaverse will be. But more than just something that geeks will enjoy, this new version of our reality will also affect everyday life, and it’s already causing a shift in the design world even as we speak.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Computer-free computational imaging: optical computing for seeing through random media

Computational imaging1 is an emerging field that seeks to push the fundamental limits in imaging systems by synergistically integrating optics and computation. In recent years, significant advances have been made by leveraging deep learning in computational imaging2. By combining novel deep neural network (DNN) architectures and domain knowledge in optical physics, the performance limits in various systems are continuously being re-defined, including spatial resolution3,4, depth-of-field5, space-bandwidth product6, imaging speed6,7, sensitivity to low-photon count8, and resilience to random scattering9,10. Of particular interest by Luo et al.11 is the ability to overcome random scattering by a DNN.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
VentureBeat

Teaching AI and robotics concepts in business courses

The business world and the tech world are more inextricable than ever. Every business relies on software and technology to power its endeavors. But technology is rapidly evolving. Just as many retailers are finally adopting an online presence, other leading businesses are gaining competitive advantages from AI integration. AI and...
ENGINEERING
The Next Web

DeepMind’s AlphaCode is a tool — not a replacement — for human programmers

This article is part of our reviews of AI research papers, a series of posts that explore the latest findings in artificial intelligence. DeepMind is the latest AI research lab to introduce a deep learning model that can generate software source code with remarkable results. Called AlphaCode, the model is based on Transformers, the same architecture OpenAI uses in its code-generation models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
theiet.org

Potential Job interview mistakes you didn’t know you were making!

Are you getting ready for your first engineering interview ever or are you someone who has plenty of experience with interviews? It’s inevitable that after an interview you ask yourself or get asked, ‘how did it go?’ and you usually think you did your best and it went quite well? More often than not, we tend to drag ourselves down and think about all of the things we could have done differently. If you could go back in time and change something you said or the way you did something, would you?
JOBS
IEEE Spectrum

Moore’s Not Enough: ​4 New Laws of Computing

I teach technology and information-systems courses at Northeastern University, in Boston. The two most popular laws that we teach there—and, one presumes, in most other academic departments that offer these subjects—are Moore’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law. Moore’s Law, as everyone by now knows, predicts that the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years. One of the practical values of Intel cofounder Gordon Moore’s legendary law is that it enables managers and professionals to determine how long they should keep their computers. It also helps software developers to anticipate, broadly speaking, how much bigger their software releases should be.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Inverse

The 20 best Wordle starting words, according to science and linguistics

Wordle continues to dominate social media platforms across the globe. Despite the game’s unrivaled simplicity, players continue to ask one question: What is the single most effective starter word to solve every puzzle? We’ve examined this subject via our own tips and mathematics in the past, but now computer scientists and linguists are starting to join in on the debate. Even though some of the mainstay options continue to pop up, there are a few interesting new discoveries worth noting.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that': Artificial Intelligence expert warns that there may already be a 'slightly conscious' AI out in the world

Artificial intelligence, built on large neural networks, are helping solve problems in finance, research and medicine - but could they be reaching consciousness? One expert thinks it is possible that it has already happened. On Wednesday, OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever claimed on Twitter that 'it may be that today's largest...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Work, dance break, go-karts: Inside the metaverse office

It’s easy to get too in-the-weeds when it comes to the metaverse: an embodied, interconnected network that doesn’t exist yet. Right now, a “work metaverse” is best defined as a virtual office headquarters that you can navigate as a digital avatar. You might call it a multiplayer video game … except it’s where you’re supposed to get stuff done.
THEATER & DANCE
Tullahoma News

25 great break-up movies

Looked at break-up films and made a list of the very best. To qualify, the film had to have at least a 6.5 on. and over 2,000 user votes.
MOVIES
Surfline

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Pipeline But Were Afraid to Ask

Pipeline wasn’t always the greatest wave in the world. Throughout most of human history it was actually a non-wave. An unsurfable menace. A death trap. And in many ways, it still is. But at some point in the mid 20th century, one person decided to ride it. Then another person. Then another. Before long, Pipeline was inspiring songs and movies and contests and an entire culture devoted solely to its challenge. Pipeline isn’t just a wave. It’s the wave by which all others are measured. This is its story — told in 16 parts. (12 above, four below.)
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy