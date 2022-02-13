ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs in rematch, 99-97

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Doncic was unstoppable at the end instead of the beginning in the rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas superstar couldn’t quite do enough to get one of these teams an elusive sweep in their repetitive two-game sets. Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and the Clippers...

