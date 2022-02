The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College will present “An Evening with Suzy Bogguss” on the concert hall stage this Wednesday, February 16, at 7:30pm. Walking the line between critical acclaim and commercial success, Bogguss remains one of the rare artists who has pleased fans and critics alike with her vocal style, musicianship and meaningful lyrics. She is a Grammy Award-winning, platinum-selling artist and one of the most acclaimed female country singers of the late ‘80s and ‘90s. Bogguss blends songs of substance and depth with mass-market appeal and balanced country tradition with a contemporary mainstream sensibility.

