The Carroll Symphony Orchestra will present its Masterworks Concert, February 10, at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The CSO will perform Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No. 1, and the world premiere of a new work by Carrollton native Katahj Copley. The orchestra will also present the winning compositions from the 2021 CSO Young Composer Competition, one of which was composed by a fifth grade student from Bremen.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO