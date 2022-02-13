ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO – Saturday Ace on 16, Explodes into Rain Delay at WM Open

By Sports360AZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA moment to remember happened Saturday afternoon at the...

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Watch: Carlos Ortiz makes another hole-in-one on 16th hole at WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the second day in a row, there was an ace on the famous par-3 hole at TPC Scottsdale. The coliseum had gone seven years between aces. Francesco Molinari made a hole-in-one there, the ninth in tournament history, in 2015 before Sam Ryder made the place erupt with his Saturday afternoon ace.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Showers in Scottsdale: Watch fans erupt as Sam Ryder makes an ace on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The forecast in Scottsdale did not call for showers, but the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale had them anyway in the third round of WM Phoenix Open on Saturday afternoon. Sam Ryder made an ace on the famed stadium hole from 124 yards with a wedge, immediately stirring the crowd into an absolute frenzy, roars echoing throughout the property for almost five minutes straight.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
FanSided

Watch: Sam Ryder ace on 16th hole sends wild WM Phoenix Open crowd into frenzy

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party on the PGA Tour already, but Sam Ryder turned it up to 11 with a hole-in-one. There aren’t any scenes quite like the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale whenever the WM Phoenix Open leads the PGA Tour to the venue. The stadium setup for the par-3 hole is unlike any other as the crowd lines up for hours to be part of the party-like scene that is there regardless.
PHOENIX, AZ
mahoningmatters.com

A burglary, a streaker and Borat; a look at some of the WM Phoenix Open’s craziest moments

It’s not just the pro golfers and celebrities who draw record-setting numbers of fans to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. “The People’s Open,” which has been hosted at TPC Scottsdale since the ’80s, usually boasts a rowdy, alcohol-soaked atmosphere — with the exception of the masked, limited-attendance 2021 tournament — making the PGA Tour event perfect for people-watching.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf
Twitter
PGA TOUR
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler. The 25-year-old Texan earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open in dramatic fashion after a three-hole playoff with Ryder Cup teammate and six-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Playing the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale for a fourth time that day, Scheffler buried a birdie putt to get up-and-down from a fairway bunker to take home the top prize of $1,476,000. Cantlay earned $893,800.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottsdale PD come up clutch with this amazing video of Sam Ryder's hole-in-one at WM Phoenix Open

There is a fair bit of serendipity that comes in making a hole-in-one, as Sam Ryder learned first-hand on Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open. Holing a 54-degree wedge from 124 yards for a professional golfer is doable, but to do it in the coliseum-like setting of the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale, the first player to accomplish the feat since Francesco Molinari in 2015, is a combination of talent and good fortune that will make Ryder's first ace in PGA Tour competition forever memorable.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
blackchronicle.com

Sam Ryder hits hole-in-one on ‘party hole’ 16th at Phoenix Open

Sam Ryder just lived out every golfer’s Phoenix Open fantasy, hitting a hole-in-one on 16. The Waste Management Phoenix Open has become renowned for its “party hole.” Stadium seating lines the 124-yard par-3 and nearly anything goes among the rowdy patrons. When Ryder’s ball dropped into the...
PHOENIX, AZ
WRDW-TV

Sponsor exemption Sahith Theegala leads WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made up for a messy finish Friday morning in the suspended first round of the WM Phoenix Open in a hurry — and kept on going. Making his tournament debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala shot a 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at firm, fast and fan-packed TPC Scottsdale. Theegala had the lead Thursday night at 7 under when darkness suspended play. The Indian-American resumed play on the eighth with a bogey and also bogeyed the ninth to drop a stroke back. He rebounded with birdies on the first two holes in the second round.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Channel

WM Phoenix Open payout: Scottie Scheffler collects nearly $1.5 million

Scottie Scheffler had posted 17 top-20 finishes in 70 career PGA Tour starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes, before breaking through for his maiden victory Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open. Scheffler topped Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff at TPC Scottsdale to walk away with the trophy and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wqkt.com

Fans explode after Ryder’s ace

Sam Ryder watched his playing partner Chris Kirk tee off first on the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during Saturday’s third round of the WM Phoenix Open and was able to get a good read on how the green was playing. Then he stepped up to the par-3,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

