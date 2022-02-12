ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Xavier

Cover picture for the articleFRIARS AND MUSKETEERS SQUARE OFF IN ANNUAL FS1 ALL-ACCESS GAME... Providence will host Xavier on Sunday, Feb. 13 at Alumni Hall for a Noon tip on FS1. The match-up serves as FS1's annual All-Access game, and head coaches Jim Crowley (Providence) and Melanie Moore (Xavier) will be mic'd up for the...

Boston Globe

Franklin girls’ basketball stays zeroed in on the task at hand as the wins continue to mount

Many of the players on the current Franklin girls’ basketball roster were in middle school in 2019 when the Panthers last dropped a game. This year’s team, which moved to 15-0 Friday night following a 65-34 Hockomock League road triumph over Mansfield, is a part of history but chooses to collectively not focus on what has now ballooned into a 51-game winning streak.
FRANKLIN, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn women’s basketball defeats DePaul, avoids consecutive losses for first time since 1993

STORRS — It’s been 29 years since the UConn women’s basketball team lost two games in a row. On Friday, the streak that spans 1,044 games was at risk. But just as the team has done after every loss since March 1993, UConn and coach Geno Auriemma responded with a complete turnaround: The No. 8-ranked Huskies defeated DePaul 84-60 Friday night after losing to Villanova Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Newington Town Crier

UConn men's basketball beats St. John's with big second half

NEW YORK - After a grueling stretch of games, UConn is headed home with a feel-good win. Tyrese Martin scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the 24th-ranked Huskies rallied past St. John's 63-60 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Cole had 14 points and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bceagles.com

Eagles Grind Out Road Win at Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Kelly Browne scored the game-winning goal with under 90 seconds to play in the third period as the Boston College women's hockey team grinded out a 3-2 win over Merrimack on Saturday night at Lawler Rink. For the second consecutive day, the Eagles and Warriors...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Times Leader

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women’s AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its...
AMES, IA
friars.com

Women’s Hockey Falls to UConn, 0-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College women's hockey team was blanked, 0-2, by the UConn Huskies on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Schneider Arena. The loss ended a five game win streak for the Friars, a season-high. SCORE. Providence – 0 | UConn– 2 — RECORDS. Providence: 13-13-5...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bentleyfalcons.com

Lawrence Scores 32 as Bentley Remains in Control of NE10 Northeast Division

WALTHAM, Mass. – Graduate guard Colton Lawrence (Myerstown, Pa./ELCO HS) scored 22 of his 32 points during a dominating second half as Bentley University, ranked number 21 in Division II, pulled away after the break for an 87-68 win over Southern New Hampshire University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Dana Center.
WALTHAM, MA
friars.com

Men's Lacrosse Falls To No. 20 Bryant, 19-7

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College men's lacrosse team dropped to 1-1 this season after falling to No. 20 Bryant, 19-7, on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Saturday (Feb. 12). First Quarter:. •. Matt Grillo (Setauket, N.Y.) got the Friars on the board just 1:05 into the game for his fourth...
PROVIDENCE, RI
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Hockey Celebrates Senior Day Against Boston College

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.— A late goal once again dictated the fate of the Merrimack women's ice hockey team in their weekend closer against Boston College on Saturday. Despite a pair of timely goals, the Warriors were edged out by the Eagles 3-2 at Lawler Rink. The Basics. Score: Merrimack...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men's Basketball Posts Balanced Win at Assumption, 65-58

WORCESTER, Mass. (February 12, 2022) – Stonehill College turned in another solid defensive effort in placed four in double figures on its way to a 65-58 victory over Assumption University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action at Andrew Laska Gymnasium this afternoon. Leaders. Stonehill. Owen Chose Fifth-year, Guard: 18...
WORCESTER, MA
101.9 The Rock

Oliver Leads Fort Kent To Win Over Hodgdon; Recap and Scoring

The final standings in Class C Girls North saw a shakeup after the game played between Fort Kent and Hodgdon on Thursday. Earlier in the season Fort Kent travelled to Hodgdon and the Hawks came out with a 76-37 victory. Fort Kent was ready for the rematch and a win would greatly improve their spot in the standings heading into the post-season.
FORT KENT, ME
Huskies Report

Hockey: Men's Team Buries BC For Sixth-Straight Hockey East Win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The UConn Huskies won their sixth-straight Hockey East game on Friday night, beating the Boston College Eagles at Kelley Rink, 6-4. The Huskies never trailed on Friday night, scoring four in the first period as they get their second this season at BC's Kelley Rink to take the season series with the Eagles.
SPORTS
University of Connecticut

Huskies Fall To Providence Friday Night

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's hockey team fell to Providence College Friday night by a score of 2-1. With the loss, UConn falls to 21-7-3 on the season. The First period began with UConn firing on all cylinders. One minute and 30 seconds into the game...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Free Press

Men’s hockey to compete for Beanpot title Monday

The Boston University men’s hockey team (16-10-3, 11-6-3 Hockey East) will compete in the biggest game of their season so far when they face Northeastern University (19-8-1, 10-6-1 HE) for the Beanpot title Monday night at TD Garden. With a win, the Terriers would collect their first Beanpot trophy...
BOSTON, MA
The Standard-Times

Freshman forward playing beyond her years at Dartmouth High

DARTMOUTH — Katherine Cheesebro has all the tools a coach looks for in a good player. A freshman forward at Dartmouth, she can handle the ball, pass it, score around the hoop, get to the free-throw line, run the court and play defense. She's been playing basketball since the fourth grade and you can tell she feels comfortable on the court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Ends Longest Winning Streak in the Country After Overtime Victory at Wagner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team headed down to Staten Island and beat Wagner College on Saturday afternoon in overtime. Going into the game, the Seahawks had the longest winning streak in the country at 14 games. The Warriors scored an outrageous 22 points in the final five-minute stanza to win the game by 15.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

