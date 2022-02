Contrary to what many have said and some have written, the title race is not yet over. Pep Guardiola is a very experienced manager and is well aware of that. The team with the most realistic chance of catching Manchester City is Liverpool, and after going neck-in-neck in the last few seasons as far as the title race is concerned, the clubs' managers know each other well enough.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO