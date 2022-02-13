ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes 3-2

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the game in the third period on Saturday night.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild, who are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts, with a total of five goals allowed.

“It just continues to grow our confidence, to know that we can hang in there with one of the best teams in the league and come out on top,” Talbot said. “They were relentless all over the ice.”

Svechnikov has 11 goals in his last 17 games. He scored 1:21 apart, giving the Hurricanes more than two-thirds of the final frame to tie it, but Talbot was up to the task.

“When you play a pretty good game and create enough to win, those are tough,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Hurricanes and Wild brought two of the top six records in the NHL into this game, and the pace of play was on par with their lofty perches in the standings.

“If they’re contenders, so are we. That’s what we feel like,” said Fiala, who has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games.

Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes, who fell to 17-5-2 in their last 24 games. Andersen is 14-2-1 in his last 17 starts, with just 34 goals allowed in that stretch, but the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes went 1-2-1 on this four-game road trip.

“It’s a playoff type feel to the game. A real physical team, good team,” said defenseman Tony DeAngelo, who had two assists. “If we keep playing like that — we’ve just got to do it for 60 minutes — I’m not too worried.”

The game was scoreless until the 10:14 mark of the second period.

After Gaudreau maneuvered around Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei as they chased a loose puck along the boards, Gaudreau’s centering pass to Matt Blody was poked away by Brett Pesce. Fiala snagged it in the slot, drifted to his left and that scraped the underside of the crossbar.

That was the first goal against the Hurricanes, who have given up the fewest goals per game in the league, in a span of 127 minutes and 20 seconds.

Following the second intermission, the teams let loose. Kaprizov knocked in his own rebound for his 20th goal of the season to give the Wild a 2-0 lead at 1:16 of the third period. Gaudreau followed him just 78 seconds later, set up by a slick drop pass from a pivoting Fiala, and the fans fired up the “Sieve! Sieve! Sieve!” chant to taunt Andersen.

Then Svechnikov, the second overall pick in 2018 who is still just 21, single-handedly brought the Hurricanes back by with a rocket from deep in the slot. Svechnikov tacked on another one, his 20th goal of the season, with a one-timer on the power play at the 6:23 mark.

The Hurricanes, who were coming off a 6-0 win at Boston on Thursday, allowed only one third-period goal over their previous three games and have the NHL’s best goal differential in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

“It is as good a team as we’ve seen. They do everything well. Their depth is great. Their sticks are great. They play fast. They compete. They’re heavy. It’s a real good hockey club,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

The game was , when six Hurricanes players were placed in the COVID-19 protocols in a 24-hour period. As that wave of cases washed over the league, the NHL backed out of the Beijing Olympics and used the space on the schedule this month to make up the 98 games that were called off between mid-November and mid-January.

HURRICANE HOMECOMING

Carolina right wing Derek Stepan (Hastings) and Skjei (Lakeville) are both natives of the Twin Cities area who had plenty of family and friends in attendance. This was their first game at Minnesota as a member of the Hurricanes, whose last visit to Xcel Energy Center was on Nov. 16, 2019.

GAME NOTES

Minnesota played without Marcus Foligno, who served the first game of a two-game suspension for kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry against the Jets on Tuesday. Brandon Duhaime replaced Foligno on the second line. … Jesperi Kotkaniemi cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to Carolina’s lineup after missing the last three games.

The Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, their first home game in 17 days.

The Wild host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Kaprizov Step Up in Win Over Hurricanes

The Minnesota Wild took down the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2, on Saturday, Feb.13, for their 29th win of the season. They made a strong comeback after a disappointing loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The scoring didn’t start until halfway through the second period when the Wild struck first. They kept it going in the third when they opened the period with back-to-back goals. The Hurricanes didn’t go down without a fight as they scored back-to-back goals to get within one. Thankfully for the Wild, their goaltender Cam Talbot was on top of his game and saved the win after facing an onslaught of shots.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Svechnikov Strikes Twice But Canes Fall In Minnesota, 3-2

Concluding a four-game, six day road trip in the State of Hockey, the contest came almost two months to the day after it's originally scheduled date. The matchup was previously set to be played on December 14, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Hurricanes. The first period...
NHL
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
austinnews.net

NHL roundup: Jason Robertson, Stars top Jets in OT

Jason Robertson's overtime goal gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. At 3:10 of the extra frame, Robertson converted his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. The red-hot Robertson has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over his past 18 games.
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

NHL roundup: Greiss sharp as Red Wings top Flyers

Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the host Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in four days, 4-2 on Saturday. Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.
NHL
Times Leader

US captain Coyne Schofield pulling double duty at Olympics

BEIJING — Kendall Coyne Schofield hasn’t entirely quit her day job while captaining the United States women’s hockey team at the Beijing Olympics. In her second year as a Chicago Blackhawks player development coach, Coyne Schofield is pulling double duty at the Games by checking in on Chicago goalie prospect Drew Commesso, who happens to be playing for the U.S. men’s team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Tony Deangelo
Times Leader

Boyle puts scalding Penguins ahead in 4-2 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Brian Boyle scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept rolling with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild acquire Brandon Baddock from Canadiens

The NHL trade deadline is closing in, just over five weeks away — okay, so not that close — but the Minnesota Wild have kept the transaction mill running, making a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday morning. Minnesota has sent depth goaltender Andrew Hammond to Montreal...
NHL
Daily Herald

Ruzicka has goal, assist as Flames beat Islanders 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta -- Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Erik Gudbranson and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Flames, who have opened a seven-game homestand with three wins. Jacob Markstrom, making his 12th consecutive start, finished with 19 saves to improve to 20-10-5 on the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ap#The Metropolitan Division
theScore

Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
NHL
markerzone.com

MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Hamilton, Red Wings, Hayton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t returning to the ice for the team’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh, but Devils team reporter Amanda Stein says he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup from a jaw injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since the beginning of January. Hamilton has been practicing with the team but is still getting comfortable with the helmet protection required for him to safely play as his jaw continues to recover. New Jersey has won just four out of 15 games with Hamilton out of the lineup. They undoubtedly miss his production and play-driving ability from the back end.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Wild Check-In: Fiala & Gaudreau Continue Their Dominance

The Minnesota Wild faced two difficult opponents in the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes this week. The five-day break for the All-Star Game appeared to get the better of them as they struggled in their first game back. The loss to the Jets was the first time they’ve been shut out all season. They came out strong in their next game against the Hurricanes, had a rough third period but fought through it and came out on top.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Solving the Nashville Predators’ Penalty Problem

As Matt Borowiecki sat in the penalty box, watching the Nashville Predators squander an early 2-0 lead, it was a feeling both he and his team recognized all too well. It’s to the surprise of nobody that the Predators are the most penalized team in the NHL this season, but on Saturday night it came back in behemoth fashion to bite Nashville on the behind. The Winnipeg Jets erased a two-goal deficit with three power-play goals, including two during a five-minute power play after Borowiecki landed an elbow to the chin of Evgeny Svechnikov. He received a five-minute penalty plus a game misconduct.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Zadina scores, Larkin sets up three in 4–2 Red Wings win over Flyers

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin set up goals by Filip Zadina, Moritz Seider, and Michael Rasmussen to help his team defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4–2 in Saturday’s matinee matchup. Seider’s power-play goal early midway through the third period eventually stood as the winner. After barely missing on...
NHL
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy