ITHACA, N.Y. – Sixth-seeded Brown (3-4) defeated fourth-ranked Yale (3-4) 4-1 on the final day of the ECAC Indoor Championship at the Reis Tennis Center. "I was happy to see that we were able to build on yesterday's momentum in today's match against Yale, said Lucie Schmidhauser, Broadbent Family Women's Tennis Chair. "We started with much better energy and a more aggressive mindset in doubles and it showed in our performance. We carried the same energy into singles with big wins from Ali (Benedetto) and Ryan (Peus). Lindsey Hofflander played a fearless third set and closed out the team win with calmness and clarity. It was a true team effort and I'm really proud of our team today."

TENNIS ・ 19 HOURS AGO