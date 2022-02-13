Kaillie Humphries jumps out to big lead in monobob competition

Day 9 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is set to debut a new Olympic event in women’s bobsledding — the monobob — where one person rides in the sled. One of the favorites on a course dubbed “The Dragon’s Tail” is Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsledding gold medalist and a bronze medalist for Canada, who is now competing for the United States. After alleging abuse and harassment in Canadian bobsledding, she gained her American citizenship in San Diego in December and won her first race representing the U.S. two days later. For an unknown reason, Humphries did not compete in her final training heats heading into today's competition.

