NFL

The LA Rams’ cinematic saga will end with Super Bowl glory

restorationnewsmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. — When the Los Angeles Rams raise the Vince...

restorationnewsmedia.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
Violence, Damage In LA After Rams Win Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some celebrations turned violent and destructive following the Los Angeles Rams thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night. Feb. 13, 2022. (OnSceneTV) Large crowds gathered in downtown L.A., surrounding passing vehicles, setting off fireworks, climbing signs and shutting down streets. Los Angeles police went into a tactical alert and several off-ramps from the 110 Freeway were closed. “We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the downtown L.A. area,” the LAPD tweeted a little after 10:30 p.m. Police issued a dispersal order to a group at 11th and Hope streets. At...
NFL world reacts to Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions after some late-game heroics from star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching what ended up being the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford. Kupp had a great game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including four big catches in...
Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI Victory

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI Victory. Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic ‘I’m...
Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
Super Bowl Live: Bengals home team in Rams' own LA house

The Latest on the Super Bowl:The Cincinnati Bengals are the home team Sunday in the Super Bowl — technically. The home-field advantage belongs all to the Los Angeles Rams The NFC champions (15-5) will dress and work out of their usual locker room after spending the night before the big game in their usual hotel. The Rams’ logo is plastered all around and inside SoFi Stadium even with the banners making it clear this is the Super Bowl. Yes, the Bengals (13-7) are represented inside the stadium with their name and “Who Dey!” mantra opposite the Rams. This...
Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
LA Rams WR Van Jefferson welcomes newborn son hours after winning Super Bowl

For Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, a Super Bowl victory was not the only reason that made Sunday to so special for him. That career-defining win was only on his mind for so long before Jefferson and his family turned their attention to a far more important celebration. Jefferson welcomed his latest child into the world just hours after the game ended, with his wife Samaria giving birth to their son. Samaria went into labor mid-game, and Jefferson, along with his daughter, could be seen running off the field postgame as they embarked for the hospital, according to reporters,
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
Why the Rams moved to Los Angeles, explained

The Rams franchise made its return to Los Angeles in 2016 after its long stay in St. Louis, Missouri. That’s right, a stay. For some football fans, and even players too, they are too young (let alone were even born) to remember when the Rams made their move from LA to St. Louis in 1995. The team remained the St. Louis Rams for 21 years, and in their fifth year after the west-coast return, they are contenders in this year’s Super Bowl.
