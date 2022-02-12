The LA Rams’ cinematic saga will end with Super Bowl glory

For Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, a Super Bowl victory was not the only reason that made Sunday to so special for him. That career-defining win was only on his mind for so long before Jefferson and his family turned their attention to a far more important celebration. Jefferson welcomed his latest child into the world just hours after the game ended, with his wife Samaria giving birth to their son. Samaria went into labor mid-game, and Jefferson, along with his daughter, could be seen running off the field postgame as they embarked for the hospital, according to reporters,

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO