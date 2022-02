The Illinois Fighting Illini led by 14 at halftime and by 18 at one point early in the second half, but had to hold off a wild Northwestern rally to get a 73 to 66 win at State Farm Center. With Illinois up by 18, Northwestern went on a 19 to 2 run to cut it to a one point game at one time. Illini Coach Brad Underwood talks about why his team struggled in the 2nd half.

