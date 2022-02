WEST LAFAYETTE – The poor outside shooting that dogged Purdue in its blowout loss to Michigan on Thursday followed the Boilermakers home. They missed their first five 3-point attempts in a row as Maryland built an early lead and are just 2 for 9 from long distance overall. The Boilers recovered to take a slim 26-23 advantage into halftime, but they certainly haven't come out and made any kind of statement after the loss to the Wolverines.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO