ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Indian Drink Maharaja

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Lahori is the brainchild of Saurabh Munjal as well as two of his cousins - Saurabh Bhutna and Nikhil Doda. Realizing there is hardly any player in the desi drink segment except the top two players, the startup hailing from Punjab...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sofia's Passion for Cooking

Venn Pongal Indian Recipe

Venn Pongal: Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival. It usually falls on the 14th or 15th of January each year. Venn (the Tamil word for “white”) Pongal is a popular savory dish in Tami Nadu and other South Indian homes and is typically served as a special breakfast. It is usually served with sambar and coconut chutney. Traditionally Pongal is made with newly harvested rice & moong dal as they give the best gooey texture to the dish. There are two versions of Pongal, sweet or savory. Today I’m sharing the savory version with you. The savory version is a comfort food for many South Indians as it is light on the stomach & easy to prepare. It uses just rice, split yellow moong dal, peppercorn, cumin seeds & ghee (clarified butter).
Bon Appétit

The Liminal Romance of Drinking at an Airport Bar

In Underrated, we review the ordinary rituals we build around food. Next up: drinking at airport bars. We were going to miss our flight out of Venice. My husband Guillaume and I were on the last leg of our honeymoon trip from Catalonia to Italy, and we’d already left the honeymoon phase. The night before, at an outdoor terrace in Venice with swingy jazz in the air and expertly stirred Negronis in our hands, we had been arguing. (Our subject was an Instagram post; trivial now, but very consequential in the moment.) The sky turned inky, a third round of Negronis dried up, and we ended up at a tourist trap near the canal, twirling forks of spaghetti carbonara while the tension hung thicker than gelato. The next morning, we snoozed through our six a.m. wakeup call—and, after navigating a maze of narrow streets and one requisite journey by boat-taxi, heads throbbing from the previous night’s cocktails, arrived late to the airport check-in counter. That was when the ticketing agent informed us that the name on my reservation did not match the name on my passport.
FOOD & DRINKS
simpleflying.com

The History Of Indian Airlines

Indian Airlines was founded in 1953 by merging several regional carriers that existed at the time. The airline was set up alongside Air India to serve all domestic and some short-haul international destinations. Indian was in operation for over 50 years until its merger with AI in 2007. Here's the story of the airline.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Northern India#Food Drink#Beverages#Entrepreneur Media#Desi
TrendHunter.com

Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

After launching non-alcoholic beers (Budweiser 0.0, Hoegaarden 0.0 and Hoegaarden Rosée) Budweiser is venturing into the creation of its first-ever non-alcoholic energy drinks with Budweiser Beats. India is the maiden country for this launch and the brand is on a mission to disrup an established yet underrepresented company when it comes to meeting changing consumer preferences.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Retailer-Exclusive Energy Drinks

The Celsius Sparkling Mango Passionfruit energy drink flavor is being launched by the brand as an extension of its product lineup that will offer convenience store patrons with an exclusive option to try out. The drink will be exclusively available at 7-Eleven and Speedway Stores, and features the flavor of...
FOOD & DRINKS
247tempo.com

24 Food and Drink Trends for 2022

It’s no news that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the restaurant industry, threatened bars and cocktail lounges with obsolescence, interrupted supermarket supply chains, and altered eating and drinking habits across the land. (Here are 20 ways the pandemic has changed restaurants for good.) None of those challenges, however, have...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Functional Refreshment Energy Drinks

The Buzzed energy tonic water is being launched by the brand in the UK to provide consumers with a way to naturally enhance their energy levels in a functional way. The drink is crafted with 100% naturally derived caffeine that has been extracts from plant sources and is reported by the brand to have more caffeine per 100ml than the leading energy brands in the UK. The drink is sweeter with pure blossom honey and stevia to give it a light, refreshing flavor profile.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Entrepreneur

Cult.fit Now Master Franchise Partner For Gold's Gym

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Health and wellness platform Cult.fit on Monday announced it has picked up a majority stake in F2 Fun & Fitness India Pvt. Ltd, thereby becoming the master franchise partner for Gold’s Gym in India. This investment by Cult.fit will be instrumental in reinforcing the company’s strong commitment to building the largest fitness and wellness ecosystem in India.
FITNESS
simpleflying.com

Snakes On A Plane 2: AirAsia Passengers Get A Shock

AirAsia is infamous for democratizing travel in the east, offering super low fares from its Malaysian home, as well as via its subsidiaries in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Having grown to become more than just an airline, and keen to establish itself as a ‘lifestyle brand’ the AirAsia Group recently rebranded to Capital A.
TRAVEL
New York Post

Norway bans breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, bulldogs

They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
ANIMALS
watchers.news

Iceland hit by record-breaking waves, among the highest ever measured in the world

A violent bomb cyclone affecting Iceland on February 7 and 8, 2022, produced hurricane-force winds and record-breaking waves at the southern coast of the country. One of the waves reached 40 m (131 feet) and blew off the scale, making it by far the highest measured wave off the coast of Iceland and among the highest ever measured in the world.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy