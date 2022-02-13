The Indian Drink Maharaja

In Underrated, we review the ordinary rituals we build around food. Next up: drinking at airport bars. We were going to miss our flight out of Venice. My husband Guillaume and I were on the last leg of our honeymoon trip from Catalonia to Italy, and we’d already left the honeymoon phase. The night before, at an outdoor terrace in Venice with swingy jazz in the air and expertly stirred Negronis in our hands, we had been arguing. (Our subject was an Instagram post; trivial now, but very consequential in the moment.) The sky turned inky, a third round of Negronis dried up, and we ended up at a tourist trap near the canal, twirling forks of spaghetti carbonara while the tension hung thicker than gelato. The next morning, we snoozed through our six a.m. wakeup call—and, after navigating a maze of narrow streets and one requisite journey by boat-taxi, heads throbbing from the previous night’s cocktails, arrived late to the airport check-in counter. That was when the ticketing agent informed us that the name on my reservation did not match the name on my passport.

