Barbara Crampton on the Unforgiving Mothers of “King Knight” and “Alone With You”

Carlota Pereda’s film is set for North American release later this year. Variety reports that Magnet Releasing, the genre division of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired PIGGY, which world-premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival. Based on Pereda’s award-winning short of the same name, it stars Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Pilar Castro, Claudia Salas, Irene Ferreiro and Camille Aguilar. The synopsis: “During the sweltering summertime of rural Spain, Sara [Galán] carries an extra load of teenage agony due to the perpetual bullying from her peers. She’s also an outsider at home—her parents and little brother just don’t understand her—so, feelings internalized, she’s often found buried in her headphones, drowning out her surroundings. One day, Sara’s usual solo dip at the local pool is disrupted by the presence of a mysterious stranger in the water and an exceptionally grueling bout of abuse at the hands of three girls. But, in a strange twist of fate, along the way home Sara witnesses her bloodied tormentors being kidnapped in the back of the stranger’s van. Sara must decide whether to cooperate with the police and parents’ questioning about the kidnappings, or take her own, unbridled path–while also discovering the power of desire and belonging, and the distinction between revenge and redemption.”

