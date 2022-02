Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO