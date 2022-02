Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season has come to an end with the final episode of the Entertainment District arc, so now is the perfect time to jump into Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga before the third season hits! Luckily it was confirmed shortly after the Season 2 finale hit in Japan that a third season of the anime was now in the works taking on the Swordsmith Village arc of the original manga series. What is unlucky, however, was that the third season was announced without any word on when fans will be able to check it out for themselves.

COMICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO