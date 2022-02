The Clippers have been bludgeoned by Luka Doncic before and survived. Survived and advanced, no less. In each of the past two postseasons, Doncic has hit the Clippers with as much magic as he could muster. There was the memorable overtime buzzer-beater over Reggie Jackson in the bubble in 2020 and his 35.7 points per game in last season’s first-round playoff series.

